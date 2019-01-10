NewsBlaze Announces Strategic Business Marketing Partnership with Folsom Local News Media

The partnership will encompass the provision of local news and business features, with editing and proofreading services, which will have the benefit of providing high quality news and information and to people living or working in and around Folsom, California.

In the near future, readers of Folsom Local News can expect to see more local news stories, notification of local events, more feature stories, and local press releases from local Folsom businesses.

As part of a long-term strategy, the two sites expect to engage in further business expansion, providing marketing services for local businesses. When asked about the new joint venture, Alan Gray from NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd. said, "Folsom is a great place to live and work. We lived right in the heart of Folsom for about 14 years, mainly in Folsom's historic district. We know the area and local businesses very well, and we have many personal and business contacts there. We will help local businesses, and some will help us in this project."

Sally Dunn of Folsom Local News is also excited about the venture, saying "I'm really looking forward to expanding the local news service in Folsom. In the past year, NewsBlaze used its website design and search engine marketing skills to upgrade the website. NewsBlaze also was able to leverage its relationship with PRNewswire to allow FolsomLocalNews.com to display relevant business stories. Now we are ready to go to the next step."

Current and future readers and business clients are invited to learn more about the joint venture and how they will benefit, by visiting the website at https://FolsomLocalNews.com/partnership-with-newsblaze/ .

About NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd. was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with PRNewswire and other wire services. NewsBlaze covers Business, World News, Finance, Health, Science, Tech, Politics, Opinions, Military news, and Cartoons. Every story passes through its editorial process. In addition NewsBlaze provides news and editing services for other sites, not limited to news sites.

About Folsom Local News

Folsom Local News was founded in 2007 and serves people living or working in and around Folsom, California. Folsom Local News publishes news of interest to residents and business owners in and around Folsom.

NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

Address: 9 Edwards St, Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253, Australia

Website: https://newsblaze.com

Email: pressrel@newsblaze.com

Phone: +61-8-8531-0254

