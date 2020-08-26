NewsBlaze Celebrates Recognition of Ernest Dempsey's Debut Screenplay at Southeast Regional Film Festival

The award ceremony of the 2020 Southeast Regional Film Festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis and accolades were conferred online. For his debut in the world of screenwriting, however, it was a big day for Dempsey - a life-long writer and editor.

"I honestly didn't know my screenplay would make it to the finals," says Dempsey. "It's my very first feature screenplay that I wrote in great creative spirit. But I didn't expect it to stand out among hundreds of scripts submitted to the festival."

Dempsey says he plans to write a novel from his feature screenplay. He hopes to see the screenplay produced next year, by which time he expects to get the novel published.

In addition to Out There, Dempsey saw the production of first short film The Fourth Dream this summer in Orlando, Florida. The horror short about a group of neighbors who share their most haunting dreams on a Halloween eve is now in post-production. Dempsey is also working on completing his long-pending feature screenplay Silent Interaction, a sci-fi thriller, which he also means to turn into a novel.

Yet another short film project that Dempsey has completed with writer and artist friend Annie Harmon is titled A True Friend. The short film, produced and shot in the Houston area, Texas, brings up the problem of academic fraud in today's world of online services and technology. The short film will be posted online after going through editing.

"NewsBlaze is thrilled to see Ernest achieving great things. He sets goals for himself and works hard to achieve them, often overachieving! We are so very happy to see his first screenplay receiving awards and getting great reviews," said NewsBlaze Publisher, Alan Gray.

About Ernest Dempsey

Ernest Dempsey has been a NewsBlaze contributor since 2008. In 2010 he was awarded the Outstanding Writer Achievement Award by NewsBlaze for contributing thorough and insightful articles, essays, reviews, and interviews. He continues to contribute to NewsBlaze while also running his own successful blog Word Matters! where he offers critical commentary on current affairs as well as analyzing important news in science, environment, education, and other fields.

