NewsBreak launches Brand Suitability Controls for Advertisers

News provided by

NewsBreak

04 Jan, 2024, 11:03 ET

Brands can now have more control over the environment adjacent to their advertisement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, the nation's leading AI-powered local news and information platform with 60M MAU, launched Brand Suitability Controls, a new suite of tools to help brands ensure that content adjacent to advertisements meets their brand's specific suitability requirements.

Continue Reading

Using machine learning and human-based content classification, an advertiser can now allowlist and denylist IAB industry standardized content categories at the article level. These granular controls, designed in accordance with GARM industry standards, empower an advertiser to define and avoid categories that do not align with their brand's image and values, thereby curating an ad environment where their message appears only in contexts that meet their suitability requirements. Brand Suitability Controls also enable an advertiser to denylist and allowlist specific publishers they wish to not appear alongside.

NewsBreak's suite of Brand Suitability Controls can be leveraged across in-article, in-feed, in-newsletter and immersive video placements, offering a range of options for advertisers. The controls are set at the campaign level, providing flexibility for agencies or advertisers who need to execute campaigns across multiple brands with different requirements.

"For advertisers, protecting the integrity of their brand is paramount. Our Brand Suitability Controls safeguard their brand's image and ensure its consistent presence on our local news and information platform while appearing alongside premium, trusted publishers, thus achieving brand equity at a massive, national scale."-Scott Kelliher, Head of Revenue, NewsBreak

"We built Brand Suitability Controls with the understanding that every brand has different requirements on what they deem suitable; it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. By offering article-level categorization and aligning with industry content standards, we cater to specific nuances and demands. Brand Suitability Controls are just the newest tool in what we expect to be a more extensive suite of brand safety solutions, especially as new capabilities with AI come into focus." -Doupan Guo,VP, Ads, NewsBreak

Advertisers can get started with Brand Suitability Controls today by reaching out to [email protected].

About NewsBreak: 

NewsBreak was founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng, a former Yahoo! executive. As the nation's leading local news app, NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. The company's long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local publishers and contributors, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.

SOURCE NewsBreak

Also from this source

NewsBreak launches Maximize Conversions for Performance Advertisers on its industry-leading AI powered Ad Platform

NewsBreak launches Maximize Conversions for Performance Advertisers on its industry-leading AI powered Ad Platform

NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news and information platform with 50M MAU, launched Maximize Conversions, a new bidding strategy within its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.