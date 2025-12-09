NewsBreak's ClearStream Wins ADWEEK Award for Solving Publishers' Quality/Yield Tradeoff

NewsBreak

Dec 09, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak has won a Mobile Product/Platform Award at the inaugural ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards for ClearStream, a proprietary AI-powered ad quality and ranking engine that helps mobile app publishers protect users from harmful ads while preserving revenue.

ClearStream's core innovation is its AI-driven filtering and monetization logic, which pairs upstream filtering of creatives with dynamic revenue balancing.

"In the past, publishers were forced to choose: a rigid blocklist that curtails revenue or a lenient approach that risks brand damage," Doupan Guo, Vice President, Ads at NewsBreak, explained. "With ClearStream, publishers can now scale their advertising operations while maximizing monetization and protecting advertiser and user trust. The tradeoff between quality and yield is no more."

ClearStream uses multi-modal AI to block most deceptive or harmful ads before they enter the auction and then dynamically routes demand to compliant alternatives with minimal impact on fill rates.

NewsBreak Founder & CEO Jeff Zheng said: "We built ClearStream to solve our own challenges – protecting 40 million monthly users while managing 100,000 monthly campaigns. Now, we're making this technology available to other publishers who need enterprise-grade protection. This represents NewsBreak's evolution into a B2B technology provider for digital media."

ClearStream beta-tester weather.com -- The Weather Company's flagship consumer website -- improved the accuracy and consistency of its ad reviews while cutting 80% of the review workload.

David Olesnevich, VP of Weather Data and Advertising Products, The Weather Company, said: "Before ClearStream, our ad operations team relied heavily on manual review to block low-quality or deceptive ads. With ClearStream's real-time screening, harmful ads are filtered automatically before they ever reach our users. This has saved our team a significant amount of manual review time and allowed us to focus more on optimization and strategy. The Weather Company has been using AI and machine learning to advance weather forecasting and comprehension for decades, so it made sense to continue to leverage AI with ClearStream."

For more information on deploying NewsBreak's Monetization-Side Platform (MSP) with ClearSteam, please contact [email protected].

About NewsBreak
NewsBreak builds intelligent infrastructure for digital media, delivering deep personalization for users, greater reach for creators, and smarter engagement for publishers and advertisers. The company's flagship platform, NewsBreak, delivers hyper-local news and information to over 40 million monthly active users and serves as the proving ground for its advanced content discovery and advertising technology. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, NewsBreak reached unicorn status in 2021. The company is Great Place to Work®-certified and ranked No. 32 on Fast Company's 2025 list of the global top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at newsbreak.com

