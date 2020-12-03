Newscape Studios Announces Animation Team Expansion

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A symptom of our pandemic stricken global climate has been that consumers are spending more time than ever accessing entertainment online. This has driven the demand for high-quality new media production and allowed the industry's emerging leader to step into the spotlight. Newscape Studios has redefined the animation process, in turn producing higher quality content with a faster turnaround. Through re-imagined processes and harnessing the most intuitive technology, the top tier talent at Newscape Studios have effectively positioned the brand as the in-demand new media production company.

Serving their clientele at the highest level is of the utmost importance, making the current call for talent an important focus for the company. CEO Cory Crater, alongside his executive team, have carefully curated a company culture that is superior to that typically found within media production firms. The diverse team shares common core values, an unbridled creative spirit and a sincere passion for excellence in all that they do. The culture also embodies a rise from within disposition, allowing team members to elevate in company roles through the brand's continued expansion. Interested talent may inquire HERE.

"Newscape Studios is home to some of the most brilliant production minds in the industry who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary."– Cory Crater, CEO, Newscape Studios

About Newscape Studios:

Newscape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation, live action and machinima production. Together, they have produced 10 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. NewScapePro, GameToons and SCP Animated are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world.

