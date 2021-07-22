NewScape Studios Partners with TBNR Productions Led By YouTube Star Preston Arsement to Launch PrestonCartoonz

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewScape Studios has formed their first partnership deal with outside talent to produce co-op YouTube content. The new channel, PrestonCartoonz, animates new media creator Preston Arsement and his wife Brianna, with new videos dropping every Friday. The first series has been met with much success, with each video achieving upwards of 1 million views, while the channel's content has been viewed over 4.5 million times in just over 2 weeks since inception. The creative team at NewScape Studios is excited to be on the forefront of creating next level content for fans to enjoy, and look forward to expanding the channel's storyline. CEO Cory Crater of NewScape Studios is laser-focused on his brand's continued development as the new media space continues to expand.

"Collaborating with creators who understand how the platform works and produce bigger, better, and bolder content like Preston is important to me. We share a vision and commitment to consistent innovation. It's exciting to see how partnerships like this can create new opportunities for both parties." -Cory Crater, CEO, NewScape Studios

About NewScape Studios:

NewScape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation and machinima production. Together, they have produced 12 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world. Learn more: Newscapepro.com | YouTube

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE Newscape Studios

Related Links

http://Newscapepro.com

