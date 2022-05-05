NewscastStudio's Broadcast Production Awards Recognize Top Projects, Technology and Innovation

The awards from trade publication NewscastStudio honor the best in creative production and technical achievement from across the broadcasting industry. Honorees include Al Jazeera, MSNBC, CBS News, ESPN, Nexstar Media Group and NFL Network.

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewscastStudio, the trade publication for broadcast professionals in production, design and engineering, has announced the winners of its Broadcast Production Awards.

The annual competition, which saw nearly 300 entries from around the globe, honors the best in creative production and technical achievement across news, sports and entertainment.

Top winners in this year's program include Al Jazeera Media Network, Asharq News and VideoHelper, with Al Jazeera's 25th anniversary rebrand of its Arabic news channel seeing multiple accolades across scenic design, on-air design and music composition.

NBCUniversal saw top honors for three scenic projects, including NBC Olympics, MSNBC and Telemundo, while Nexstar Media Group's KHON took home awards for scenic design and studio technology.

TVNZ's Olympic coverage also saw multiple honors, as did the NFL's new Los Angeles broadcast facility.

"As broadcasters returned to the studio this past year, they rolled out bold new designs and production tools that really elevated storytelling in new and flexible ways," said Michael P. Hill, founder and publisher of NewscastStudio.

Broadcasters and media organizations represented in this year's winning work include Al Jazeera Media Network, Asharq News, CBS News, CNN, Cox Media Group, ESPN, France Télévisions, MSNBC, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports, NBCUniversal Media, NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, NFL Network, Polsat Sport, PUBG Global Championship, Riot Games, RTBF, Spectrum News, TBS, Telemundo, TNT, Turner Sports and TVNZ.

"Virtual production and new techniques are helping make broadcast compelling for the next generation of viewers," said Dak Dillon, NewscastStudio's editor in chief and host of the Broadcast Exchange podcast. "The winners represent broadcasters from around the globe and their shifting approaches to production, including a rapid adoption of remote production tools and techniques."

Winning vendors and companies include Astucemedia, Audio Design Desk, Blackmagic Design, CGLA Studios, Clickspring Design, Cris Mercado Design, Dalet, DCLighting, Dejero, Devlin Design Group, Digital Nirvana, Disguise, Dream Chip, Dreamwall, Eastern Lighting Design, Flowics, FX Design Group, Girraphic, Got It Moving Ideas, HD Studio, Imagine Communications, Jack Morton, Krafton, latakoo, Lonnie Juli, Mo-Sys Engineering, Perception, Planar, Platige Image, Showman Fabricators, Stephen Arnold Music, The Lighting Design Group, TVNZ Blacksand, TVU Networks, VideoHelper, Vizrt, WorldCast Systems and TAG Video Systems.

The awards were judged by a panel of over 40 industry veterans who evaluated the 40-plus categories on aesthetics, design intent, technology integration, use of new concepts and project budget.

The complete list of winners is available online at broadcastproductionawards.com.

About NewscastStudio

For nearly 20 years, NewscastStudio has served as the leading trade publication for broadcast production, at the center of broadcast technology, creative design and engineering. NewscastStudio covers the tools and techniques that make storytelling possible and features the largest database of design and studio examples in thousands of galleries. The site covers the changing landscape of media from software-defined production and IP to the latest equipment, case studies, thought leadership and industry roundtables.

