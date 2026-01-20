Newsela Acquires Schoolytics To Help Educators Turn Fragmented Student Data Into Insight and Action

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsela, a leading provider of high-quality instructional and assessment products for K-12, announced today that the company has acquired Schoolytics, an analytics and AI platform to measure, monitor, and manage student data. Adding Schoolytics to its growing portfolio of EdTech products, Newsela continues to make it easier for educators to deliver meaningful learning for every student with targeted, actionable data insights on everything from student progress to behavior and attendance.

"With the addition of Schoolytics, we're giving districts a more connected way to understand student data, coordinate action across instruction and assessment, and ultimately drive student growth," said Pep Carrera, Chief Executive Officer of Newsela. "Schoolytics brings together academic, behavioral, and engagement data with workflows that help educators identify needs, monitor progress, and manage interventions. When combined with Newsela's instructional platform and Formative's real-time assessment insights, districts can move more seamlessly from insight to action—streamlining MTSS and RTI efforts and supporting timely, data-informed decisions at every level of the district."

"We started Schoolytics after hearing a consistent pain point from school districts: they felt 'data rich and information poor.' Schools are working with mountains of data, but often lack the tools to make it actionable. Our goal has been to bring a modern, enterprise-level data platform to school systems to help them turn data into insight and action. A true one-stop shop for student data," said Aaron Wertman, Schoolytics' Co-Founder and CEO. "We're excited to deepen the products' impact with Formative's robust assessment suite. Together with Newsela products, the solutions offer access to everything a district needs to connect daily instruction with district-wide assessments and data, driving better insights that inform teaching, learning, and decision-making at every level. From classroom educators to district leadership teams, we'll offer a seamless way to understand what students know, what they need next, and how supports are working over time. We're really excited about giving districts tightly integrated tools to identify needs early, monitor progress, and ensure resources are targeted where they'll make the biggest difference."

Newsela shared that the team plans to integrate the full portfolio of products with Schoolytics' data platform, starting with Balanced Assessment by Formative , a district-level assessment solution that powers real-time feedback, standards-aligned activities, and reporting. This new solution will give educators and administrators access to consolidated data, without spending hours on manual data compilation from disparate sources, freeing them to focus more on supporting students effectively.

The acquisition of Schoolytics kicks off another year of exciting updates from Newsela. The company recently acquired Generation Genius—a trusted educational streaming platform for K-8 science and math videos, activities, and lessons—and integrated the content into the newly launched Newsela STEM . This school year, the company also announced the launch of Luna , an AI-powered assistant available across all of Newsela's products. The company plans to introduce Luna to the Schoolytics platform, expanding on the already robust AI-driven data insights and workflows that unlock efficiencies for educators to improve student outcomes.

With this continued expansion of innovative products, Newsela is committed to helping educators take meaningful actions that drive student growth—powered by connected instruction, assessment, and data.

About Newsela

Newsela products are purpose-built to unlock student motivation, inspire teachers, and drive long-lasting learning outcomes. With a suite of products to support knowledge- and skill-building, writing practice, daily instruction, and assessment in K-12 classrooms, Newsela offers solutions backed by learning science research to drive student outcomes and support teachers in their instructional goals. To learn more about Newsela, visit the company's website .

About Schoolytics

Schoolytics is a powerful, flexible platform for building and sharing data dashboards to track student outcomes and monitor progress. The platform integrates with the SIS, LMS, and assessment platforms to provide instant access to student data and allow smart decision-making for district leaders, school leaders, and teachers.

