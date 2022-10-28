Newsela Hires Camila Franco to Lead Product Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Newsela announced Camila Franco as Senior Vice President of Product. In her role, she will be responsible for the vision, strategy, and marketplace success of Newsela's product.

Camila Franco

"With over 20 years of experience in product development at both startup and Fortune 500 companies, we couldn't be more excited to bring Camila on to help us bring Newsela to the next level," said Derrick Ware, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Newsela. "Camila is a proven leader who brings with her expertise of developing products for household names across the country."

Camila joins Newsela from Postclick, an automated digital advertising product. She has previously led product management at StubHub and GoodMoney, and also led eCommerce efforts at Walmart.

"I'm excited to bring my expertise in product development and management to a mission-driven organization that is making real change in education today," said Camila Franco, SVP of Product at Newsela. "My experience in SaaS product development will help me bring the best practices of the industry to a strong and enthusiastic team that I've had the pleasure of getting to know over the past few weeks."

Camila will work closely with executive leadership across the business to drive optimal product strategy that will meet the needs of teachers and students this year, and ensure Newsela's product is the best on the market. Camila's role as SVP, Product is effective immediately.

About Newsela

Newsela takes authentic, real world content from trusted sources and makes it instruction ready for K-12 classrooms. Each text is published at five reading levels, so content is accessible to every learner. Today, over 3.3 million teachers and 40 million students have registered with Newsela for content that's personalized to student interests, accessible to everyone, aligned to instructional standards, and attached to activities and reporting that hold teachers accountable for instruction and students accountable for their work. With over 15,000 texts on our platform and 10 new texts published every day across 20+ genres, Newsela enables educators to go deep on any subject they choose.

For more information about Newsela or to join the team, visit newsela.com.

Press Contact: Hilary Lyons, [email protected] , (917) 267-2436

SOURCE Newsela