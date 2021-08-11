NewSight Reality's Proof of Concept Demonstrates How Augmented Reality Will Migrate to Everyday Use

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsight Reality (NSR), an early-stage developer of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies, announces it is actively prototyping and demonstrating proof of concept of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM) for commercial use of augmented reality technology.

"Our realized vision for augmented and mixed reality technology opens up a whole new world of possibilities about how these technologies can be applied to improve our lives," said NSR CEO and President Phil Garfinkle. "We're incredibly excited about the future of this space and how TOM will evolve applications for everyday use."

Developed by NSR, the TOM is a generational leap over current AR/MR technology that takes a fundamentally different approach to AR/MR displays. Bypassing the need for traditional optical combiners, the TOM replaces the light engine and optical engine with a multi-layer hermetically sealed transparent module. Using this method, calibration is required only once at the time of manufacture, a stark difference from many existing traditional AR/MR technology.

The TOM is capable of over 80% transparency and high light efficiency thanks to the module's direct transparent display that is in close proximity to the eyes; this enables exceptionally low power consumption and daylight operation.

With a thickness as little as 2 millimeters and weight of less than 5 grams, the result is a scalable proprietary transparent module that can be produced with either a flat or curved form factor allowing for simple integration with eyewear of all types: prescription, fashion, and even tactical.

The innovative technology behind TOM allows for practical and dynamic functionality across a variety of different use cases from everyday use to more extreme tactical applications.

About NewSight Reality, Inc.

NewSight Reality, Inc. (NSR) has established a world-renowned team of experts to deliver and navigate its technology into modular plug-in solutions for the next generation of XR displays. NewSight Reality currently has seven patents issued in the United States and around the world, with another 30+ applications pending. NSR's recent contract award from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Directorate of Science and Technology is helping to drive the advanced development and testing of a prototype of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR has established national and international partnerships to speed the development, integration, and testing of its near-eye display technology.

