RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSoftwares LLC has released version 10.1.13 of its Folder Lock software for Windows, introducing performance enhancements including faster encryption, improved reliability, and expanded cloud functionality. The company has also launched Folder Lock 10 for Mac, marking the first macOS-compatible version of the data security suite.

Folder Lock 10 for Windows Updated with Performance and Usability Enhancements

NewSoftwares LLC Releases Folder Lock 10.1.13 for Windows and Launches First macOS Edition (PRNewsfoto/NewSoftwares LLC) NewSoftwares LLC Releases Folder Lock 10.1.13 for Windows and Launches First macOS Edition (PRNewsfoto/NewSoftwares LLC)

The latest release features an updated interface, optimized workflows, and improved system responsiveness. Enhancements include faster startup times, more efficient encryption processes, and smoother operation across the suite's tools.

Folder Lock 10 continues to offer advanced capabilities including:

256-bit (AES) on-the-fly encryption for instant protection without manual decryption

Secure cloud synchronization that encrypts files before they reach OneDrive, Dropbox, or Google Drive

Portable encrypted lockers that can be carried on USB drives or external disks

Password and credential management, secure notes, and document vaults

Data shredding & privacy cleanup to permanently eliminate sensitive traces

With full support for Windows 11, 10 and numerous legacy platforms, Folder Lock remains among the most widely adopted file-security applications worldwide, trusted by more than 45 million users and endorsed by hundreds of industry awards.

The 10.1.13 update includes under-the-hood enhancements aimed at reducing installation errors, optimizing background processes, and improving overall stability for both new and existing users.

Folder Lock 10 for Mac – Professional Encryption for the Apple Ecosystem

For the first time, Folder Lock is available for macOS as a fully native application, built specifically for macOS 13 Ventura and later. Designed to fill the gap left by macOS's limited built-in file-locking options, Folder Lock 10 for Mac offers a powerful yet elegant way to keep personal and professional data truly private.

"Apple users have been asking for a simple, trustable way to secure sensitive files without compromising convenience. Folder Lock 10 for Mac delivers exactly that," said Michelle Rossevelt, Customer Support Manager at NewSoftwares LLC. "From freelancers safeguarding project files to families protecting photos and financial information, the Mac edition gives users a level of privacy control they simply didn't have before."

What's New in Folder Lock 10 for Mac

Military-grade AES-256 encryption engineered for macOS performance

Cross-platform access, allowing users to open encrypted content on Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android

Encrypted cloud handoff, securing data before it syncs to Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive

A private vault for passwords, confidential notes, and personal documents

A native macOS interface, blending Apple-inspired design with advanced protection tools

Folder Lock 10 for Mac is ideal for creators, professionals, businesses, students, and anyone who needs discreet, secure digital storage.

Availability & Pricing

Both the Windows and Mac editions of Folder Lock are available for $39.95 (USD). The license provides users with unrestricted access to all core features. Purchases can be made at:

https://store.newsoftwares.net/

Each version includes a full installer and uninstaller for easy setup and removal.

About NewSoftwares LLC

NewSoftwares LLC is a leading innovator in privacy and data-security software. The company develops user-focused tools that combine sophisticated encryption with intuitive design, empowering individuals and businesses to take control of their digital information across every major platform.

Folder Lock for Windows: https://www.newsoftwares.net/folderlock/

Folder Lock for Mac: https://www.newsoftwares.net/folderlock/macos

Contact

Steve Frank

NewSoftwares LLC

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842741/NewSoftwares_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842740/NewSoftwares_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842739/NewSoftwares_LLC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NewSoftwares LLC