Newsom's Signature On Three Laws To Hold Oil Drillers Accountable Will Protect LA Residents From the Toxic Harms Of Drilling, Says Consumer Watchdog

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by oil wells in the Inglewood Oil field, Governor Newsom signed legislation, AB 2716 (Bryan), to shut down 600 wells in the oil field he was standing in and another bill, AB 3233 (Addis), protecting Los Angeles's ordinances against oil drilling from judicial assault. A third bill he signed, AB 1866 (Hart), will prioritize the plugging of idle wells.

"Governor Newsom used his power to protect Angelenos from the toxic harm of oil wells," said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, the sponsor of AB 2716. "Kids should not be playing soccer and going to school within yards of oil wells. California is once again leading the way in protecting communities from the harmful impact of oil drilling. Since the wells are producing so little oil, on average three barrels per day, there is no economic reason to keep them open and endanger the lives of children and families who live around them. Newsom's signature on AB 3233 is a vote for local control over oil drilling and strikes back against a recent, wrong-headed ruling that struck down LA's oil drilling ban."

AB 2716 (Bryan), the Low Producing Well Accountability Act, requires oil wells in the Inglewood Oil Field that produce less than 15 barrels of oil per day to pay $10,000 per month. The oil field is the largest urban oil field in America. Sponsored by Consumer Watchdog, the bill is expected to lead to the closure of the Inglewood Oil Field in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles and sets a target date of 2030.

AB 3233 (Addis), the Local Environmental Choice And Safety Act, protects local statutes that limit drilling from statewide preemption arguments and should bolster the ban on new wells passed by the City and County of Los Angeles City. A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge recently struck down the City of Los Angeles's ban on oil drilling based on a California Supreme Court ruling in a case involving a Monterrey fracking ban. AB 3233 makes clear that cities like LA have the power to stop oil drilling in their jurisdiction.

AB 1866 (Hart), the Idle Oil Well Cleanup Act, prioritizes the clean-up of idle wells to facilitate the plugging of the wells and protect communities.

"Governor Newsom celebrated Climate Week in the most appropriate way, putting an end to fossil fuel infrastructure that threatens communities," said Court. "This is what climate change needs, more action, less talk."

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog