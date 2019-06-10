NewsON Launches App for Amazon Fire TV, Expanding Leading OTT Local News Distribution

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NewsON, the nation's largest streaming service for local news content, announces the launch of its new free app for Amazon Fire TV. The NewsON app provides instant access to both live and on-demand video newscasts in a simple and streamlined viewer experience, including 179 TV stations in 123 U.S. markets representing 13 different station ownership groups with up to 50 additional stations now in the onboarding process for coming months.

NewsON also announced record-breaking consumer engagement of its app with total OTT viewing time of over 80,000 hours per day, and average session lengths of over one hour each. In addition, NewsOn has become a preferred platform for advertisers with over 100 major national brands, including the nation's largest bank, fast food chain, and most of the top selling auto brands, to name a few.

"With our consistently strong growth in viewer engagement, NewsON has become a leading source of trusted live and on-demand local news for OTT consumers," said Derek Van Nostran, Head of Marketing for NewsON. "We are excited to bring NewsON to a brand new audience on Amazon Fire TV.'"

NewsON provides consumers with free access to live and on-demand local newscasts on mobile and connected TV devices. The app features flexible navigation that encourages discovery and offers instant access to broadcast-quality video. It also enables users to easily find and watch coverage of breaking news events from multiple local stations in markets across the country. NewsON is free to download with no login required on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

About NewsON

NewsON partners with over 220 trusted, credible local TV news stations to provide consumers access to live and on-demand local newscasts and local news clips from 136 local markets covering over 90% of the U.S. population. NewsON offers a free, ad-supported app which features instant access to broadcast-quality video available for Apple iPhone and iPad, Android phone and tablet, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire TV. NewsON includes local television newscasts from 16 different station ownership groups who are dedicated to serving customers across platforms in their communities and beyond.

