NewSound Celebrates 17 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Enterprise

XIAMEN, China, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world surges forward, gaining momentum, and crushing the notion of a pandemic slowdown. After an extraordinary year of remarkable developments, NewSound enters its 18th year of growth, innovation, and enterprise, brimming with confidence, spirit, and anticipation.

NewSound marks this milestone with a new logo that better reflects its mission and responds to current challenges in the market.

The world surges forward, gaining momentum, and crushing the notion of a pandemic slowdown. After an extraordinary year of remarkable developments, NewSound enters its 18th year of growth, innovation, and enterprise, brimming with confidence, spirit, and anticipation.

NewSound's Mission

In 1987, Resound established a large hearing aid manufacturing base in Xiamen, China. After years of hard work, a stable, ecologically sound supply chain for the hearing aid manufacturing industry blossomed in and around Xiamen. Therefore, in 2004, NewSound's founders chose Xiamen as the right place to launch its business. Since its inception, NewSound has worked to strengthen, expand and upgrade, the eco-friendly supply chain for hearing aid manufacturing, becoming the premier manufacturer of hearing aids in China.

NewSound and its entire family of NewSound employees are devoted to offering affordable state-of-the-art hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers to the hearing impaired across the globe.

NewSound—Creator of the Ready-To-Wear Concept

As early as 2008, NewSound realized the potential of Ready-To-Wear, long before others in the over-the-counter (OTC) market embraced the concept. NewSound laid the groundwork, and developed an intelligent platform for users to perform their own hearing tests, which allows them to choose the appropriate hearing aid and adjust the settings independently for themselves.

NewSound—Leading the Charge for Rechargeable Hearing Aids

With twenty-five years of industry experience, it is no surprise that NewSound CEO David Yu recognized that rechargeable hearing aids would be the future, and began the Recharge Technology Project in 2012. Technical innovations soon followed, one iteration after another, making NewSound the undisputed leader in rechargeable hearing aid technology.

COVID-19 Creates Challenges and NewSound Develops Solutions

The hearing impaired were hard hit by the pandemic. Unable to meet face-to-face with hearing health professionals, leaving many hearing issues unresolved. Once again, NewSound rushed to the rescue, developing the EASY REMOTE CARE application, which resulted in an ideal solution to the problem. The application facilitates communication for the hearing impaired via telephonic and virtual channels, which garnered high praise for NewSound from the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), and the American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA).

NewSound Leads the direct-to-consumer (DTC) Hearing Aid Industry

NewSound pursued development of its Hearable Technology concept since 2014, and rocked the 2020 Consumer Electronics show with its first TWS earbud—POCO X, also designed to function as a hearing aid. Subsequent innovations resulted in development of the POCO Z, NewSound's smallest earbud hearing aid, which boasts the look of modern, wireless earbuds, and operates effectively for 24-hours on a single charge. The POCO Z's charging case is just one-half the size of previous versions and it sports a built in power cell that assures full recharging anywhere… anytime. NewSound also is the patent holder of the immensely popular and highly innovative micro completely in the ear canal (MCIC) hearing aid.

David Yu—NewSound's CEO

Recalling his own industry experiences, CEO Yu expressed this simple wish, "I am so passionate about hearing aids and this industry, although I have been in this industry for over thirty years, and my company enters its eighteenth year. However, the more I invest, the more I love it. I hope to lead our company to more innovations and products, to bring more fresh blood to this industry, and, of course, to help more people hear better."

Media Inquiries:

Xiamen NewSound Technology Co., Ltd.

Yizhen (Stella) Ke, Marketing Director

05923921171

[email protected]

Corporate website: http://usnewsound.com

SOURCE Xiamen NewSound Technology Co., Ltd.