NewSound Hearing Aid Celebrates 20th Anniversary

XIAMEN, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2024, NewSound Hearing Aids commemorated two decades of groundbreaking work with a special anniversary event themed "New Sound Along the Way." It included the grand opening of the new NewSound Innovation Showcase room, a seminar on advancements in Hearing Technology, and a celebratory banquet.

This year's milestone holds particular significance, as the company recently introduced its powerful new BTE product line, incorporated advanced manufacturing execution systems (MES) into its production processes, and celebrated reaching 1 million units in hearing aid sales.

Speaking at the event, founder and CEO Yu Shihu reflected on the company's journey, stating, "When the company started 20 years ago, our goal was to help people hear better. Today, we have become a market leader in hearing aid manufacturing." NewSound developing its first the first Standard CIC hearing aid with the significant Blue and Red color in 2007. The company launched their first rechargeable hearing aid in the very early year at 2014. And continue their development, that launch their first self-adjust and remote-care App-controlled hearing aids in Year 2017 and 2019.

NEW POWERFUL BTE PRODUCTS

NewSound introduced the new Primo DR series - a high-power rechargeable RIC (Receiver-In-Canal) BTE (Behind-The-Ear) hearing aid lineup, first launched in the Chinese market. The Primo DR offers a maximum gain of 65dB and supports both self-fit and remote care capabilities, catering to users with severe hearing challenges through innovative design and personalized fitting experiences.

NEW MES SYSTEMS

Through the implementation of the advanced MES (Manufacturing Execution System) technology, NewSound has strengthened its competitive edge by improving manufacturing efficiency, product reliability, and on-time delivery - all of which contribute to an enhanced customer experience.

1M UNITS HEARING AIDS

NewSound has built a robust international footprint, exporting products to over 100 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Partnering with leading US direct-to-consumer and over-the-counter hearing aid brands since 2011, the company has also developed strategic distribution agreements in Egypt, Indonesia, and Argentina.

This global expansion, combined with NewSound's manufacturing excellence, has enabled the company to surpass 1 million units in total sales.

NewSound's 20-year milestone marks a new chapter of promise and anticipation. Grounded in entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to overcome challenges, the company is poised for an even brighter future. NewSound will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of innovative hearing healthcare solutions worldwide.

