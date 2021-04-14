NewSound Is Proud of its Leading Role in AAA's 2021 Virtual Online Exhibition

XIAMEN, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSound will be at the forefront of Chinese Hearing Aid Manufacturers taking part in the 2021 American Academy of Audiology virtual exhibition. This is a first for both NewSound and the American Academy of Audiology (AAA). At AAA's virtual exhibition, hearing aid industry leaders will learn the latest developments in technology and the results of recent cutting-edge research. Participants will engage in chats, watch tutorials & product videos, download white papers, and more—online!

With an estimated 40 million Americans suffering from hearing loss, and just one-quarter of that number wearing hearing aids, NewSound recognizes the imperative of bringing affordable, state-of-the-art technology for the hearing impaired.

Xiamen NewSound technology Co., Ltd.'s has been dedicated to the hearing aid industry for almost two decades. As an innovative hearing aid manufacturer and software developer, NewSound maintains its leadership role in the industry by staying current with trends, technological developments, and the latest research, and we take great pride in attending AAA's 2021 exhibition.

It is important for hearing-impaired individuals and their families to know that in this time of crisis, hearing help is available without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes. NewSound has made this possible through its high-quality Direct-to-Customer (DTC) hearing devices, capable of custom adjustment with the remote-fit EASYHEAR APP.

David Yu, NewSound's CEO, said, "Almost 30 years of industry experience made me realize early on that rechargeable products will be the future." Starting early in 2013, NewSound began its development of rechargeable technology, quickly taking the lead over other Chinese hearing-aid manufacturers.

Yu stated, "Why do we say, battery free? The user is free from having to remove and re-insert batteries over and over again. Disposable batteries are also a burden for the earth when they go in the trash. So, we're dedicated to freeing people, and the earth, from a tired, outdated technology."

World Earth Day follows AAA's exhibition by less than one week, which is why NewSound believes it is important to emphasize our commitment to environmentally friendly power. For example, NewSound's collaboration with Energous on an RF technology and the coming inductive wireless charging project.

AAA's virtual exhibition holds the promise to learn about the latest trends and innovative technology. We look forward to meeting people in this alternative way!

Most of all, NewSound recognizes its foremost responsibility is to make people hear better.

We hope you will visit NewSound's booth at the AAA's virtual exhibition:

NewSound's booth locates at AAA2021:Hall 6.Link to visit the exhibit.

