Newspaper Publishing Market to grow by USD 23,535.86 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for newspapers in developing countries drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newspaper publishing market is set to grow by USD 23,535.86 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period. Discover Publishing industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The newspaper publishing market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The newspaper publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

Axel Springer SE - The company offers newspaper publishing solutions in more than 40 countries, by providing information across its diverse media brands and classifieds portals Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings

Key Market Segmentation

This newspaper publishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital), type (general news and specific news), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the traditional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The traditional segment in the newspaper publishing market refers to the printed format of newspapers, where physical copies are produced and distributed to readers. This platform offers various advantages, as many readers still prefer the experience of reading news on a physical paper. Traditional newspapers often have well-defined sections, such as news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle, and classifieds, making it easy for readers to navigate and browse through different topics. Moreover, print advertisements featured in traditional newspapers generate revenue for publishers. Local newspapers also hold significant importance in providing news and information about local events, businesses, and community matters. Due to its relevance in certain markets and among specific demographics, the traditional platform is expected to drive growth in the global newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is account for contributing 37% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The largest market for newspaper publishing in North America is the US, where a few major players dominate and operate some of the country's most widely circulated newspapers. Alongside, Canada also holds significant importance as a market for newspaper publishing in the region. Many newspapers have introduced digital subscription models and are investing in digital content and advertising to remain relevant. Moreover, newspapers are exploring new revenue streams, including events and e-commerce, to diversify their business models. These strategic moves are expected to drive the growth of the newspaper publishing market in North America during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Companies Mentioned

Axel Springer SE

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Cairo Communication Spa

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

DallasNews Corp.

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.

Gannett Co. Inc.

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A

Lee Enterprises Inc.

News Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Sanoma Corp.

Schibsted ASA

Seven West Media Ltd.

SPH Media Ltd.

The Asahi Shimbun Co.

The New York Times Co.

Toronto Star Newspapers Ltd.

Tribune Publishing Co.

TX Group AG

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand for newspapers in developing countries is driving market growth. Developing countries like India experience a high demand for newspapers due to factors such as increasing literacy rates. As literacy levels rise, people tend to rely on newspapers as a primary source of information, particularly in regions where traditional media still holds significance. Additionally, limited access to advanced technologies in developing countries contributes to the sustained demand for newspapers. Moreover, language barriers play a role in driving this demand as newspapers are available in various languages, catering to minority communities that may lack access to news in their native language through other media channels. As a result, the growing demand for newspapers in developing countries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The increasing use of e-newspaper is an emerging trend shaping the market. E-newspapers, also known as digital newspapers, are electronic versions of traditional newspapers that can be accessed on devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones. The rising popularity of e-newspapers is driven by factors such as widespread Internet availability and the growing use of mobile devices. Readers find e-newspapers convenient as they can access news without physical copies. E-newspapers offer various advantages over traditional newspapers, including easy search and archiving of past articles, multimedia content, and personalized news delivery. Many traditional newspapers have embraced e-newspaper platforms to expand their reach, attract new audiences, and generate revenue through digital subscriptions and advertising. For instance, The New York Times provides both print and digital options for readers. The increasing adoption of e-newspapers is a significant trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

The declining printed newspaper circulation may hinder market growth. Printed newspapers are facing a decline in circulation worldwide due to the growing influence of digital media and changing consumer preferences. For instance, in America alone, approximately 2,200 local print newspapers shut down between 2005 and 2021. The rising popularity of online news sources has led to reduced print circulation, subscription revenue, and advertising revenue for newspapers. Many readers now prefer accessing news online, compelling publishers to adapt to the evolving market conditions and develop digital strategies. Finding new revenue streams has become crucial. To cope with the shift, some publishers have reduced print frequency or transitioned to online-only publication. However, monetizing online news content remains challenging. The decline in print circulation has also resulted in industry consolidation, as smaller publishers struggle to compete with larger players. As a consequence, the declining circulation of printed newspapers presents a potential obstacle to the growth of the newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Newspaper Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23,535.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cairo Communication Spa, Daily Mail and General Trust plc, DallasNews Corp., Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S., Gannett Co. Inc., GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A, Lee Enterprises Inc., News Corp., Postmedia Network Canada Corp., Sanoma Corp., Schibsted ASA, Seven West Media Ltd., SPH Media Ltd., The Asahi Shimbun Co., The New York Times Co., Toronto Star Newspapers Ltd., Tribune Publishing Co., and TX Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

