NewSpring Invests in Direct-To-Consumer Jewelry Brand Jane Win

Transaction supports strategic investment in Jane Win by Digital Fuel Capital and Timex Group, and positions the company for continued growth

RADNOR, Pa. , June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSpring ("the Firm"), a family of private equity strategies, today announced that NewSpring Mezzanine, the Firm's dedicated private credit strategy, has invested subordinated debt and common equity to support the strategic investment in Jane Win by Digital Fuel Capital and Timex Group.

Founded by Jane Winchester Paradis, Jane Win is known for collectible jewelry with meaning, centered around coins and pendants for personal expression, milestone moments and emotional connections. Timex Group, a global designer and manufacturer of innovative timepieces, will support the brand's continued growth with its resources in product development, sourcing, and distribution.

"Jane Win stood out to us because of its strong connections with customers and the heartfelt, memorable experiences it provides them," said NewSpring General Partner Steve Hobman. "Together with Timex Group and Digital Fuel Capital's resources and experience scaling consumer brands, Jane Win is well positioned to become a household name in the jewelry market."

Jane Win distributes semi-fine jewelry, one of the fastest-growing segments of the jewelry market. By delivering high-quality jewelry at an affordable luxury price point, Jane Win has differentiated itself from its competitors and attracted a wide range of recurring and new customers.

"We are proud of what we have built at Jane Win," said Jane Winchester Paradis. "With the right partners now in place, we are excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to reach more customers with an elevated Jane Win experience."

About NewSpring

For more than 25 years, NewSpring Capital has worked alongside founders and management teams in the lower-middle market, providing capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to help businesses scale. With over $3.5 billion in assets under management and more than 250 investments completed, we bring operational experience and investment expertise to build market-leading companies across sectors such as technology, healthcare, business services, consumer, and industrials. Through five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt, we tailor our approach to each company's stage and goals, always with a focus on sustainable growth. As specialists in the lower-middle market, we support growth that leads to more predictable outcomes. At NewSpring, we are as invested in your outcome as you are. For more information, visit newspringcapital.com.

About Jane Win

Jane Win designs chic, modern coin jewelry with meaning, blending style and purpose. Every piece in the core coin collection is infused with intention, and either a feeling, a direction or emotion. It is the perfect way to help the wearer celebrate her milestone moments. Designed to be gifted, layered, and loved, each coin is double-sided, featuring a word on one side and custom design on the other. The signature coin collection is complemented by a broad catalog of both semi-fine and fine jewelry categories. Jane Win is sold online and in premium women's fashion and jewelry boutiques nationwide.

About Digital Fuel Capital

Digital Fuel Capital is one of the most active private equity investors in e-commerce businesses. Digital Fuel's investment strategy is to acquire leaders in defensible e-commerce segments and to support its portfolio companies in optimizing their businesses through a combination of internal resources in performance marketing, e-commerce and analytics, collaboration amongst portfolio companies and strategic relationships with best-in-class partners. This investment marks the third partnership with NewSpring Mezzanine.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world-class brands, including Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, rag & bone and Versace.

SOURCE NewSpring Capital