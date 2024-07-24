NewSquare Capital adds Kim Olsan in a new role as Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Olsan joined NewSquare Capital as Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager on July 22, 2024.

"It is with great pleasure I welcome Kim to NewSquare Capital. Following years of strong company growth and significant expansion of our fixed income accounts, we are excited to welcome such an outstanding professional to our team. Kim brings deep expertise and over three decades' worth of fixed income experience. She is a sought-after expert, and, just as importantly, her collaborative and inclusive style is a great fit for us. I have known Kim for over 20 years and have always been impressed by her sharp mind, her dedicated discipline, and the investment results and business successes she has consistently produced. I am so pleased we have been able to add her to our excellent team of investment professionals."

Joseph S. Rizzello, Chairman and CEO, NewSquare Capital.

Kim comes to us from FHN Financial, Philadelphia, where she was Senior Vice President, Municipal Trading. She brings over 30 years of experience in fixed income investing. Prior to FHN, Kim was a Senior Manager/Desk Head, VBS Bond Trading at the Vanguard Group, Malvern, PA. She joined the fixed income investment industry at Drexel, Burnham Lambert, Philadelphia, PA in 1986.

Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government with a minor in sociology from Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, PA.

"Kim is a recognized expert who will significantly bolster our portfolio management team. With her on the team, we are ideally positioned to meet the existing and evolving needs of our clients. Kim is a great communicator with a passion for sharing her insights and expertise. In addition to supporting our clients and expanding our fixed income business, she will continue to publish her insightful municipal market commentary. I welcome her broad skills, deep expertise, and risk management focus which will enable us to improve how we service and expand what we offer our clients."

Ryan L. Kirk, CFA, President and Head of Portfolio Management.

"I am excited to join NewSquare Capital, a leading company I have admired for their innovative investment solutions and dedication to their clients", says Kim. "I look forward to leveraging my fixed income expertise and collaborating with the strong team at NewSquare to offer premier and innovative investment solutions."

Please join us in welcoming Kim to the NewSquare Team.

About NewSquare Capital

NewSquare Capital is an investment manager committed to pursuing great outcomes for investors through sound investment strategies and innovative thinking.

We understand that today's investors are seeking investment options that can navigate market risks, capitalize on growth opportunities, and provide the confidence they need about their financial future.

To meet these evolving needs, we combine forward-thinking ideas with time-tested approaches, executed with the discipline and expertise of our seasoned team of investment professionals.

NewSquare Capital is a registered investment advisor.

Media contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE NewSquare Capital LLC