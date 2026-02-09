NewStar Exchange Acquires Class A Multifamily Community in Atlanta, Georgia and Launches New 1031 Delaware Statutory Trust Offering

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWSTAR Exchange, a subsidiary of NEWSTAR, announced today that it has acquired Sweetwater Springs (the "Property"), a newly-constructed Class A townhome apartment community in Atlanta, Georgia, and launched a new Delaware Statutory Trust offering for accredited investors seeking to complete like-kind exchanges under IRC Section 1031.

Sweetwater Springs

The Property features 95 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes averaging 1,803 square feet. All homes feature attached garages and private balconies or patios. Construction of the community was completed in 2025 and as of closing the Property was 94% leased. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, cabana with restrooms and showers, on-site maintenance and leasing office, playground, and a dog park. Interior finishes feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. NEWSTAR Exchange acquired the property on behalf of Newstar 17 Sweetwater Springs, DST.

"We have evaluated more than 200 acquisition opportunities in our NEWSTAR Exchange business since launching in 2022, closing on just four properties through the end of 2025," said Boone DuPree, Chief Executive Office of NEWSTAR. "We have been selective in waiting for opportunities to invest in high quality communities in high quality locations, at the right price and with the right financing, and Sweetwater Springs meets those objectives fully. We look forward to a successful offering to accredited investors seeking tax deferral with the opportunity for passive income and appreciation in an attractive institutional real estate asset."

Newstar 17 Sweetwater Springs, DST is financed with a first mortgage through the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") arranged by Newpoint Real Estate Capital. The offering is being distributed by Preferred Capital Securities in accordance with Rule 506(c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act.

About NEWSTAR Exchange: NEWSTAR Exchange is subsidiary of NEWSTAR that invests in and manages Class A residential communities in growing suburban locations across the Southeastern United States. The Company invests through Delaware Statutory Trusts which it sponsors and brings to market high-quality assets vetted by a rigorous due diligence process that has been developed and refined over decades of institutional real estate experience. For more information visit www.newstar-am.com.

About Preferred Capital Securities ("PCS"): PCS (Member FINRA/SIPC) is a fully independent, third-party Managing Broker Dealer focused on both back-office solutions and the wholesale distribution of alternative investments to Independent Broker-Dealers (IBDs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) across the United States and Puerto Rico. With a track record that empowers their partners to embark with confidence, PCS is proud to have raised over $5.5 Billion in retail capital across 24 investment products for seven issuers. To learn more about PCS please visit www.pcsalts.com.

