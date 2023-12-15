NewStar Launches Residential Land Development Fund Series and Announces First Project in Charlotte, North Carolina

News provided by

NewStar Asset Management

15 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStar Asset Management ("NewStar" or the "Company") announces the launch of NewStar Equity Lot Finance, a subsidiary business focused on investments in residential land development in partnership with select national homebuilders. Through this business, NewStar has acquired 39 acres in Charlotte, North Carolina (the "Property") in partnership with Red Cedar Development LLC ("Red Cedar"), planned for development into a 126-townhome community known as Preservation Point. Prior to acquiring the Property, NewStar and Red Cedar entered into a purchase agreement with a national homebuilder contracting for sale of the finished townhome lots.

The Property is well-located approximately 1 mile from the main commuter loop, I-485, in northwest Charlotte with convenient access to Uptown Charlotte (9 miles / 21 minutes) and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (9 miles / 13 minutes). Newly constructed homes within a 5-mile radius are selling from the $300,000's to over $1 million. The Property is less than 1 mile from a variety of retail amenities including Harris Teeter and Walmart Supercenter.

"We are excited to launch this new vertical which is so complementary to NewStar's overarching investment thesis for single-family housing", said Boone DuPree, Chief Executive Officer of NewStar Asset Management. "Preservation Point meets our size and location targets within a market we know well, highly rated for single-family housing prospects, and where we are already actively developing. We look forward to starting construction in the first quarter with our partner, Red Cedar."

"Preservation Point will be a great community for families and individuals seeking a convenient location relative to major employment hubs and transportation infrastructure", said Joe Gibson, NewStar's Chief Investment Officer. "We have been active in the Charlotte market for many years across several investment platforms and we are excited to grow our presence there once again. This property is a short drive from our Hadley Crossing build-to-rent development which is finishing construction and starting its initial lease up this month."

Clearing and sitework is expected to begin in the first quarter with finished lots delivered for sale beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

For more information on the Project, NewStar Equity Lot Finance, or NewStar, please contact [email protected].

About NewStar: NewStar Asset Management is a real estate-focused alternative investment and asset management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information visit www.newstar-am.com.

SOURCE NewStar Asset Management

Also from this source

NewStar Exchange Acquires Newly Constructed Built-to-Rent ("BTR") Community in Suburban Atlanta and Launches New 1031 Delaware Statutory Trust Offering

NewStar Exchange, a subsidiary of NewStar Asset Management, announced today its acquisition of Tranquil Gardens, a single-family rental subdivision...

NewStar Announces Sale of McEver 985 Distribution Center in Northeast Atlanta, Georgia

NewStar Asset Management ("NewStar" or the "Company") announced today the sale of McEver 985 Distribution Center (the "Property"), a 214,479 square...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.