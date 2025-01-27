NewStore Unified Commerce Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Omnichannel Sales Transfer and Audit, NewStore provides the most global, scalable omnichannel point-of-sale for modern retail

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore, the world's most scalable unified commerce platform , is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. NewStore integrates directly with SAP Omnichannel Sales Transfer and Audit via the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling real-time sharing of critical retail data into SAP S/4HANA Cloud. For retail customers, this integration accelerates implementation timelines, minimizes disruption, and ensures data accuracy and visibility across the business.

"With NewStore and SAP, enterprise retailers can transform their in-store experience by unlocking omnichannel capabilities that drive significant sales growth and foster lasting customer loyalty," said Michael DeSimone, CEO, NewStore. "By addressing critical industry challenges such as evolving consumer expectations, rising labor costs, and fluctuating demand, this partnership equips brands to scale efficiently and achieve lasting success in an increasingly competitive retail environment."

Through its integration with SAP, NewStore delivers real-time access to sales, inventory, and returns data at the point-of-sale (POS), which enables retailers to scale globally with:

Real-Time Endless Aisle: Break down inventory silos to provide customers with immediate access to products across all channels.

Clienteling with Personalization: Equip associates with tools to deliver tailored recommendations, build stronger customer relationships, and boost loyalty.

Flexible Fulfillment: Enable Ship-from-Store, Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS), and same-day delivery to meet dynamic customer demands.

Unified Returns & Exchanges: Simplify cross-channel returns and exchanges to enhance customer convenience and build trust.

Advanced Inventory Optimization: Leverage real-time insights to improve accuracy, reduce shrinkage, and prevent missed sales opportunities.

SAP Store delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

NewStore is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About NewStore

NewStore offers the world's most scalable and globally compliant unified commerce platform, featuring the easiest-to-use, lightest tech stack for fast and flexible deployment. With its advanced omnichannel POS and branded shopping apps, NewStore enables premium retail brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences across every channel. Trusted by 85+ brands in 55+ countries, NewStore drives a 30% increase in sales through seamless transactions, personalized interactions, real-time inventory visibility, and flexible fulfillment options. To learn more, visit www.newstore.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

