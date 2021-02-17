NewStyle Communities Extends Offerpad Services to Active Adult Home Buyers in South Carolina

Through its partnership with Offerpad, NewStyle Communities , known for its award-winning floor plans and specially coordinated home development strategies, can offer home buyers the convenience of a more streamlined way to sell their existing home while going through the process of buying a NewStyle new-construction home.

"Those who are looking to buy a beautiful new home, free of maintenance and other traditional homeowner burdens, can now also count on a sure and easy sale to a cash buyer," says Brock L. Fankhauser, President of NewStyle Communities. "We're proud to partner with Offerpad and give our incoming residents an easy real estate experience to start this rewarding new chapter of life."

Homeowners needing to sell their current home while purchasing a new one with NewStyle Communities now have the opportunity and option to receive an Offerpad EXPRESS cash offer in as little as one hour through NewStyle Communities, or, if they prefer, list their home for sale with an Offerpad FLEX agent.

As the iBuyer with the widest geographical availability throughout the Carolinas, Offerpad is also partnered with many of the best homebuilders throughout its rapidly growing service areas. Offerpad's partnership with new-home builders offers both builders and new-construction buyers certainty and convenience. Home sellers also enjoy many additional benefits depending on the Offerpad custom selling solution they choose, including:

A 270-day window to close after offer acceptance

Flexible closing date of their choice

Five days of free Extended Stay in their existing home after closing

A free professional local move into their new build

Expert resources to maximize the value of their home and prepare it for showings when listing on the market

Optional no-obligation, back-up cash offer when listing with Offerpad

"NewStyle Communities is a fantastic organization that serves a very important part of the market," says Kyle Rush, National Director of Offerpad's Homebuilder Services. "Offerpad is pleased to partner with NewStyle as we extend our homebuilder services to builders and buyers in South Carolina. Kicking off in Greenville with a proven leader in providing residents with top-quality, maintenance-free living in convenient locations is a great win for Offerpad and for active adult seller-buyers. The Greenville area is an important market, and we look forward to expanding there and through other major parts of the state soon."

To learn more about Offerpad's homebuilder relationships and services at Offerpad.com/partner.

About NewStyle Communities

NewStyle Communities' vision is to provide active adult residents with a quality, maintenance-free lifestyle in a superb and convenient location, satisfying the demand for The New Home Lifestyle. The leadership team of the company has been a part of the EPCON Communities brand since 1998 and brings a wealth of experience to each of the company's unique development opportunities. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina with an ever-growing portfolio of retirement communities in North and South Carolina. NewStyle Communities doesn't just build homes, it creates retirement communities where residents can experience the finest qualities and best moments of life. Learn more about NewStyle Communities' award-winning, maintenance-free homes for today's 55+ adults at newstylecommunities.com.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

About Offerpad's Builder Services

Offerpad is known in the homebuilding industry as a total-solution provider, offering new-construction homebuilders a full suite of products and services through its exclusive Real Estate Solutions Center. Offerpad partners with select, top-tier homebuilders in all markets where it operates to provide these added benefits to home-buying sellers. Through its strategic alliance program, Offerpad helps builders close on more sales while making it easier for customers to confidently commit to their new-construction home. Visit Offerpad.com/partner for more information.

Contact:

David Stephan

[email protected]

SOURCE Offerpad

Related Links

offerpad.com

