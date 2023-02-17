NEWSWEEK CELEBRATES MILESTONE 90th ANNIVERSARY

Iconic Media Brand's Successful Digital Transformation Attracts an Audience of 50M Per Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Newsweek celebrates its 90th anniversary as one of America's most trusted media brands. Since launching in February 1933, Newsweek has covered 20 U.S. presidents and offered insights into current events that have shaped the nation and the world at-large: the launch of the space program and the women's movement; Vietnam and 9/11; the Watergate tapes and Monica Lewinsky; and more. Cut to today's headlines: the catastrophic environmental crisis, worldwide inflation, the polarizing politics in the U.S., the war in Ukraine—and Newsweek has maintained its role as a must-read news source.

Newsweek's recent transition into digital media has garnered the news brand an audience of 50 million readers per month across its various platforms.

"Reimagining and remaking Newsweek into a thriving digital news organization wasn't without challenges, yet Newsweek weathered the storm and came out of it a stronger media brand," said Dev Pragad, CEO, Newsweek. "All of us at the helm today recognize the need to maintain Newsweek's integrity and reader trust. It is an honor to be the steward of this legacy news brand."

"We're proud to be caretakers of this iconic brand," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief. "Our mission statement—to welcome diverse views and voices to the search for common ground—both respects Newsweek's legacy and addresses this polarized moment in history."

Marking the milestone with a nod to the future, Newsweek is introducing a new website redesign which begins its rollout next week. In addition, the brand plans to launch a series of new content hubs to allow readers to deep dive into critical topics.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 50 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for Newsweek

[email protected]

+1-347-683-1859

SOURCE Newsweek