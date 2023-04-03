NEWSWEEK DEBUTS HOMEPAGE REDESIGN

Iconic Media Brand's Reimagined Homepage is First in a Series of Updates Planned for Newsweek's 90th Anniversary Year

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Newsweek launched a new streamlined homepage design. This redesign is the kick-off to a series of updates and innovations that Newsweek will be rolling out as the iconic media brand celebrates its 90th anniversary year.

The new homepage experience was orchestrated by a cross-functional team that included representation from all areas within the news organization. As a result, the homepage now features intuitive design – a more user-friendly interface that makes it easier for readers to navigate the site and find specific stories. In addition, it allows them to access Newsweek's newsletters, podcasts, and video programming more easily.

The redesign also offers significant opportunities for brand marketers to meaningfully engage with Newsweek's vast audience within new impactful ad formats.

"Newsweek is, and remains, committed to excellence in journalism and presenting different perspectives on the key issues of the day. This redesign represents our ongoing dedication to providing readers with a vibrant, easy-to-navigate online destination – one uniquely positioned to immerse them in news and views from across the political and cultural spectrum," said Dev Pragad, CEO, Newsweek.

To visit the new homepage, go to newsweek.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 50 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

