Newsweek names AMAG Technology's Access Control System one of the Best Business Tools of 2019

The Best Business Tools list is based on a nationwide survey of more than 10,000 professional users of software and software service providers. There was an additional evaluation of more than 1,500 Gen Z users (born 1995 and later), who completed the survey. Participants were asked to identify all providers of business software and software services they know and have used before. The survey examined the participant's willingness to recommend the provider and asked them to rate the provider in categories of trust, service promise, reliability, security, improvement and satisfaction.

"I am honored and excited to have our Symmetry Access Control software recognized as a Best Business Tool by Newsweek," said AMAG Technology President, Kurt Takahashi. "With new threats continuously emerging, the security landscape has evolved. Our clients require more than just card readers and door controllers; AMAG's Symmetry platform provides reliable, actionable data to help customers make better business decisions to mitigate risk, reduce cost and ensure compliance."

For more information about AMAG Technology or its Symmetry Access Control software, visit www.amag.com

AMAG Technology's Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. AMAG manufactures open solutions that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, intrusion management, and incident and case management. AMAG is headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world's leading global integrated security company, which has operations in around 90 countries and has around 546,000 employees.

