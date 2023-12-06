Newsweek Names Ansys to America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

News provided by

Ansys

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Award marks Ansys' 21st distinction this year for engineering excellence, workplace satisfaction, and operational responsibility

Key Highlights

  • Ansys ranked by Newsweek among 2,000 public companies across 30 KPI topics
  • Newsweek surveyed 17,000 U.S. residents on each company's performance in the three pillars of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)  surveyed 17,000 U.S. residents on each company's performance in the three pillars of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek again recognized Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) on its annual America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 list. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG. The analysis is based on two metrics: KPI research and a public survey. Over 30 KPIs were researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA, while 17,000 U.S. residents evaluated each company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. An overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed, recognizing the most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries.

Each year, Ansys releases a Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its commitment to using simulation to advance sustainability through its products, people, and stakeholders. The company works with customers across industries that use simulation in their efforts to help tackle climate change, improve materials circularity, develop cleaner energy solutions, and enhance manufacturing and operational efficiencies.

Further, the Ansys Startup Program offers affordable access to industry-leading software to young and visionary organizations, so they have the tools they need to bring their world-changing ideas to life. In addition, Ansys' award-winning Innovation Courses provide free, online physics and engineering courses for educators, students, and engineers to master simulation concepts, ultimately reducing costs and resources needed for physical prototyping.

"Ansys is dedicated to translating creative ideas into active solutions to build a brighter future," said Janet Lee, senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary at Ansys and responsible for its ESG program. "Newsweek's list recognizes Ansys' commitments not only to the future of sustainability, but its active pursuits in enhancing current trends to support our customers' goals. Operating responsibly and delivering positive change and long-term value to our stakeholders is the ONE Ansys way."

The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media             

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] 


Investors         

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected] 

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Ansys RaptorX™ Certified by Samsung Foundry for High-Speed Design

Ansys RaptorX™ Certified by Samsung Foundry for High-Speed Design

Samsung Foundry certified Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) RaptorX™ on-chip electromagnetic (EM) solution for analyzing high-speed products manufactured with...
Ansys Announces Executive Departure

Ansys Announces Executive Departure

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, will depart the company in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.