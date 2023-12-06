Newsweek Names Ansys to America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

Award marks Ansys' 21st distinction this year for engineering excellence, workplace satisfaction, and operational responsibility

Ansys ranked by Newsweek among 2,000 public companies across 30 KPI topics

among 2,000 public companies across 30 KPI topics Newsweek surveyed 17,000 U.S. residents on each company's performance in the three pillars of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) surveyed 17,000 U.S. residents on each company's performance in the three pillars of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek again recognized Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) on its annual America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 list. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG. The analysis is based on two metrics: KPI research and a public survey. Over 30 KPIs were researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA, while 17,000 U.S. residents evaluated each company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. An overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed, recognizing the most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries.

Each year, Ansys releases a Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its commitment to using simulation to advance sustainability through its products, people, and stakeholders. The company works with customers across industries that use simulation in their efforts to help tackle climate change, improve materials circularity, develop cleaner energy solutions, and enhance manufacturing and operational efficiencies.

Further, the Ansys Startup Program offers affordable access to industry-leading software to young and visionary organizations, so they have the tools they need to bring their world-changing ideas to life. In addition, Ansys' award-winning Innovation Courses provide free, online physics and engineering courses for educators, students, and engineers to master simulation concepts, ultimately reducing costs and resources needed for physical prototyping.

"Ansys is dedicated to translating creative ideas into active solutions to build a brighter future," said Janet Lee, senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary at Ansys and responsible for its ESG program. "Newsweek's list recognizes Ansys' commitments not only to the future of sustainability, but its active pursuits in enhancing current trends to support our customers' goals. Operating responsibly and delivering positive change and long-term value to our stakeholders is the ONE Ansys way."

The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

