Newsweek Names BluePearl™ as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Diversity in 2024

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePearl™, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, has been recognized in Newsweek's annual rankings as one of the greatest workplaces for women and diversity in America.

Newsweek's second annual list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, ranks companies based on several metrics including compensation, work-life balance, and proactive management on diversity. The inclusion underscores BluePearl's commitment to creating a more equitable workplace, where teams will deliver exceptional specialty and emergency veterinary care to pets and communities.

"At BluePearl we understand the importance of creating an equitable workplace and are delighted to be recognized by Newsweek," said Meagan Mound, Director P&O Operations at BluePearl. "The number of women entering the veterinary profession is rising, and we believe this has a positive impact on work-life balance and more flexible working patterns, from which all members of the profession can benefit. At BluePearl, we know the value Associates from all backgrounds bring to the pets and communities we serve."

BluePearl was also named in Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024, which was compiled based on interviews with HR professionals, reviews of public data and an anonymous online survey.

BluePearl has prioritized creating a workplace that drives positive experiences for all Associates, which has seen the company create several voluntary Associate Resource Groups (ARGs), with the goal of connecting Associates to help create change within BluePearl and the veterinary industry. Currently, BluePearl has ARGs supporting Black, LGBTQIA+, LatinX, diverse abilities and women-led initiatives.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity," said Jasmine Kante, Equity, Inclusion & Diversity Lead at BluePearl. "We all have the responsibility to create an industry that is representative of our communities, and we are committed to continuing our work to ensure BluePearl is a diverse workplace where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive."

VCA Animal Hospitals, also part of Mars Veterinary Health, was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Women in 2024.

Part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of businesses, BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge, and talents, with the aim of creating A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®. To learn more about BluePearl follow us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

ABOUT BLUEPEARL PET HOSPITAL

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

SOURCE BluePearl Management, LLC