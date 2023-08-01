Newsweek Names Dr. Brian K. Reedy of Berks Plastic Surgery One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for 2023

The highly sought-after Berks County, PA plastic surgeon was recognized as one of the top liposuction surgeons in the country

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brian K. Reedy of Berks Plastic Surgery has been recognized as one of the nation's top plastic surgeons by Newsweek magazine for the third consecutive year. In addition to liposuction, Dr. Reedy has also been awarded for breast augmentation in previous years. The "America's Best Plastic Surgeon 2023" rankings were determined by evaluations from fellow plastic surgeons and other medical experts in the field and awarded based on the number of recommendations, additional quality assessments, and proof of relevant certifications.

Dr. Brian K. Reedy is a board-certified plastic surgeon at Berks Plastic Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. Berks Plastic Surgery has served Reading and Wyomissing-area locals since 1992 and regularly welcomes out-of-town patients from Lancaster, New York, and beyond. Newsweek has named Dr. Brian K. Reedy one of America's best liposuction surgeons for 2023. The rankings were determined by evaluations from fellow plastic surgeons and other medical experts in the field.

"It's an honor to have my skills recognized by my peers and Newsweek," said Dr. Reedy. "This designation also reflects my team's commitment to excellent patient care; together, we support each patient's journey while safely providing naturally beautiful results."

Berks Plastic Surgery's track record for excellence continues as the practice was also named a Top 10 Allergan Practice in Pennsylvania and among the Top 250 nationwide—one of the highest honors an aesthetic medical practice can achieve. Allergan, the company behind premier aesthetic treatments including Botox®, Juvéderm® fillers, and CoolSculpting®, handpicks the "Top 250" Aesthetic Practices in the USA annually, placing Berks Plastic Surgery within the top 1% of over 35,000 providers across the country.

"We are thrilled to have received significant national awards for both our surgical and non-surgical offerings," added Dr. Reedy. "We are so grateful for the trust our patients put in us to help them look and feel their very best, whether they want medical spa treatments such as Botox, seek advanced plastic surgery procedures like SmartLipo, or prefer a combined approach."

Berks Plastic Surgery has proudly served Reading and Wyomissing-area locals since 1992 and regularly welcomes out-of-town patients from Lancaster, New York, and beyond who want to experience the finest care and results. Dr. Reedy and his fellow expert plastic surgeon Dr. Scott C. Lindsay offer a full range of surgical procedures for the face, breast, and body and professional aesthetic skin care services, such as laser treatments, chemical peels, injectables, and Hydrafacials provided by certified dermatologists, experienced nurse injectors, and licensed aestheticians in their dermatology clinic.

About Berks Plastic Surgery: Berks Plastic Surgery serves the Allentown, Reading, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia areas of Pennsylvania, providing plastic surgery and dermatology services. Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Brian K. Reedy and Dr. Scott C. Lindsay perform a variety of aesthetic surgeries and cosmetic treatments. Berks Plastic Surgery is located at 50 Commerce Dr., Wyomissing, PA, 19610. Berks Plastic Surgery can be reached at (610) 320-0200 or berksplasticsurgery.com .

Media contact: Dr. Brian K. Reedy, Berks Plastic Surgery, (610) 320-0200, berksplasticsurgery.com .

SOURCE Berks Plastic Surgery