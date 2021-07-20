Newsweek Names Dr. Brian Reedy One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons of 2021

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian K. Reedy, M.D. was recently named one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2021" by Newsweek magazine, a distinction reserved for the top specialists in the field of plastic surgery.

Dr. Brian K. Reedy is a renowned board certified plastic surgeon in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

"It is an honor to be named one of the country's best plastic surgeons for both breast augmentation and rhinoplasty," said Dr. Reedy. "I am encouraged and humbled by the support of my medical peers for nominating me for such a prestigious title. This distinction would not be possible without them and all the wonderful patients I have had the pleasure of serving. My staff and I will continue to offer the best results and care possible."

About the Newsweek nomination

To determine the nominees, Statista Inc., the global market research firm, surveyed nearly 3,000 medical experts with knowledge in plastic surgery, asking them to recommend the best plastic surgeons across the U.S. for four categories: breast augmentation, facelift, liposuction, and rhinoplasty. Out of the 5,000+ peer responses, the top 200 plastic surgeons for breast augmentation and the top 150 for facelift, liposuction, and rhinoplasty were identified. Dr. Reedy was chosen by his medical peers for two out of the four categories—rhinoplasty and breast augmentation—for his outstanding skill and experience with these procedures.

Dr. Reedy's surgical skill and patient rapport have been recognized for over 20 years. He has appeared on the Emmy Award-winning television show, The Doctors ; published articles in peer-reviewed medical journals such as Pediatric Surgery and the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; and been featured in local publications including the Reading Eagle and Berks County Living Magazine .

When it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon, Dr. Reedy acknowledges that it is common for patients to become overwhelmed by their options. "With the demand for plastic surgery skyrocketing, many underqualified surgeons are seeking to advertise themselves as the best option, which can be confusing and potentially dangerous for patients. Thankfully, Newsweek's survey serves as an informative resource for helping people make knowledgeable decisions about plastic and reconstructive surgery."

In addition to breast augmentation and rhinoplasty, Dr. Reedy and his associate, board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Scott C. Lindsay , specialize in mommy makeovers, body contouring, and facial procedures. Dr. Reedy and Dr. Lindsay also offer a comprehensive range of aesthetic skin care and dermatology services provided by their staff of certified dermatologists, licensed aestheticians, and nurse injectors. Facilities include a private, accredited surgery suite and a separate dermatology clinic.

About Berks Plastic Surgery

Berks Plastic Surgery serves the Allentown, Reading, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia areas of Pennsylvania, providing plastic surgery and dermatology services. Board certified plastic surgeons Dr. Brian K. Reedy and Dr. Scott C. Lindsay perform a variety of aesthetic surgeries and cosmetic treatments. Berks Plastic Surgery is located at 50 Commerce Dr., Wyomissing, PA, 19610. Berks Plastic Surgery can be reached at (610) 320-0200 or berksplasticsurgery.com .

