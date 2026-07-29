Newsweek Names Help at Home a Top Workplace Across Four Categories

Company recognized nationally and locally for fostering an exceptional employee experience

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the nation's leading provider of high-quality home care services, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek with four workplace honors: America's Greatest Workplaces for Women for the third consecutive year, America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-being for the third consecutive year, America's Greatest Workplaces in Healthcare, and Illinois' Greatest Workplaces for the second consecutive year.

The recognition reflects Help at Home's belief that exceptional care begins with the people who deliver it every day and its commitment to creating a workplace where caregivers and employees can thrive. By investing in employee well-being, professional growth and a culture rooted in care, the organization strengthens the trusted relationships that help older adults and individuals with disabilities live safely and independently at home.

"Our caregivers are at the heart and soul of everything we do," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hocevar. "When our people feel supported, respected and connected to meaningful work, they deliver exceptional care. These recognitions reflect the extraordinary dedication of our caregivers and employees, as well as our continued commitment to creating an environment where they can grow, succeed and make a lasting impact in the communities they serve."

Help at Home by the Numbers:

Recognition

Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women for the third consecutive year

for the third consecutive year Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-being for the third consecutive year

Named one of Illinois' Greatest Workplaces for the second consecutive year

for the second consecutive year Recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Healthcare

Impact

More than 50 years of helping people live safely and independently at home

An average caregiver-client relationship of nearly four years

More than 150 local community hubs connecting caregivers and clients across 11 states

People

Ongoing investment in employee well-being and professional development

Continued commitment to recruiting and supporting veterans and military families

At Help at Home, supporting caregivers is fundamental to delivering exceptional care. Through its caregiver-first Culture of Caring, the organization invests in employee well-being, career growth and meaningful workplace connections that strengthen both the caregiver experience and the quality-of-care clients receive. These investments help foster long-term relationships, build stronger local communities and support a workforce dedicated to helping people remain healthy, safe and independent in their homes.

"Caregiving is one of the most important professions in healthcare, and we're proud to help elevate it," Hocevar added. "As more people choose to age at home, investing in caregivers has never been more important. We're committed to building a workplace where people can build meaningful careers while making a difference in the lives of others every day."

The Newsweek rankings are based on extensive employee feedback and independent evaluations of workplace culture, leadership, employee well-being, professional development opportunities and organizational performance.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services, offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of January 2026, Help at Home operated more than 150 community hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Help at Home has more than 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Contact:

Libby Woodford

Senior Public Relations and Brand Manager

[email protected]

708-712-3904

SOURCE Help at Home