Four Help at Home Leaders Earn National Honor as Industry Trailblazers

WTWH Healthcare recognition highlights the next generation of leaders shaping the future of home-based care

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of relationship-based, person-centered home care, today announced that four of its standout leaders have been named to the WTWH Healthcare Future Leaders Class of 2026. This prestigious recognition honors professionals under 40 who are shaping the future of home care through innovation, dedication and impact.

The Help at Home honorees are:

Melody Broney – Market Leader – Delaware

– Market Leader – Delaware Raquel Lerner-Greenstein – Market Leader – New York

– Market Leader – New York Amanda Ward – Market Leader – Chicagoland

– Market Leader – Chicagoland Joyce Magbanua – Vice President of Quality, Safety & Clinical Integration

The leaders were recognized for their contributions to advancing safe, reliable and person-centered care while supporting caregivers and strengthening local care delivery.

"Melody, Raquel, Amanda and Joyce each exemplify the leadership, compassion, and commitment to quality, safety-focused care that defines Help at Home," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hocevar. "We are incredibly proud to see them recognized as Future Leaders for the meaningful impact they make every day in the lives of our clients, caregivers and communities. Through their dedication to safe, reliable, person-centered care, they help individuals live with greater independence, dignity and support in their homes and communities."

Help at Home has seen multiple team members honored by the WTWH Future Leaders program in recent years, reflecting the company's strong culture of mentorship, talent development and its standing as an employer of choice. With a long-standing mission to deliver compassionate, relationship-based care that helps clients remain healthy and independent at home, Help at Home continues to invest in the next generation of leaders, ensuring the future of home care is in capable, visionary hands.

"The Future Leaders Class of 2026 reflects a strong, collective commitment to improving the well-being of the individuals and communities they serve," said VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare Tim Mullaney. "These leaders are elevating patient experiences, supporting caregivers and driving innovation across the care continuum. Their dedication to excellence sets them apart, and their influence will continue to shape the future of healthcare."

Read the full Future Leaders Class of 2026 announcement at the link here.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services, offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of January 2026, Help at Home operated more than 150 community hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Help at Home has more than 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Contact:

Libby Woodford

Senior Public Relations and Brand Manager

[email protected]

708-712-3904

SOURCE Help at Home