Help at Home Taps Experienced Executive as Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Heaton appointed CFO to guide Help at Home's sustainable growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of relationship-based, person-centered home care, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Heaton as its Chief Financial Officer. Heaton brings deep experience leading finance organizations through periods of growth, innovation, and increasing scale. He joins Help at Home from Alight, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for finance, real estate and investor relations functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Help at Home leadership team," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hocevar. "Jeremy's extensive financial leadership experience in large and diversified organizations will accelerate our progress as we continue to deliver strong operating results, invest in our workforce, and advance our mission to provide safe, high-quality home care."

Prior to Alight, Jeremy spent more than 20 years at General Electric, holding senior finance leadership roles across corporate finance and strategic planning. His background spans healthcare, human capital management, and business services, with a track record of driving financial strategy, advancing disciplined growth and execution, and long-term value creation.

"I am honored to join Help at Home at such an important moment for home-based care," said Heaton. "This company's mission of enabling individuals to live independently, safely and with dignity at home resonates deeply with me. I look forward to partnering with our teams to support sustainable growth, and the caregivers and clients who are at the heart of this organization."

For more than five decades, Help at Home has grown into the nation's leading provider of Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), delivering high-quality, relationship-based personal care for seniors and individuals with complex needs. In recent years, the organization has scaled significantly, deepening its expertise and expanding its reach across multiple states to support aging-in-place populations.

Today, Help at Home is advancing its mission by strengthening the connection between home care and health care, improving outcomes and empowering clients to live with dignity, independence, and the support they need in their own homes and communities.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of November 2025, Help at Home operates more than 150 hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Contact:

Libby Woodford

Senior Public Relations and Brand Manager

[email protected]

708-712-3904

SOURCE Help at Home