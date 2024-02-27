Newsweek Names Mercury Insurance one of its 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Award Recognizes Mercury's Foundational Embrace of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance has been named by Newsweek, in conjunction with market data research firm Plant-A Insights, as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024. Companies were judged on criteria including competitive salaries, growth opportunities compared with other employers, work-life balance and non-discriminatory hiring practices. Mercury is one of only 16 companies in the Mid-Size Insurance Underwriting category (1,000 to 4,999 employees) nationally, and one of two based in California. By way of comparison, there are 5,929 insurance companies in total in the United States.

"We're honored to be included on the 2024 Newsweek list," stated Heidi Sullivan, Vice President, Chief Human Capital Officer for Mercury. "Diversity has been a foundational anchor point of Mercury's corporate culture since our founding in 1962 and has always been a key component of our success, because we simply hire the best people." 

This award recognizes Mercury's dedication to maintaining a diverse workplace, something that is embedded in the company's DNA. Mercury has long believed that a diverse workforce feeds innovative solutions by encouraging everyone to participate in the process. 

"This award validates our belief that Mercury's success stems from building a diverse and well-rounded team," added Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance CEO. "Diversity creates a multitude of perspectives, unlocking a wealth of different approaches and ways of thinking. A diverse workforce leads to a stronger business."

The companies recognized by Newsweek are categorized by industry and size — large companies with more than 5,000 employees and mid-size companies that employ more than 1,000 people but fewer than 5,000. Across these categories, Mercury stands alongside a wide range of renowned companies on the Diversity 2024 list, including Google, Walt Disney, Nike, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz.

The selection methodology was created by Newsweek and partner Plant-A Insights and involves an assessment of publicly accessible data, interviews with HR professionals and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among employees from U.S. companies. The study also included interviews with more than 223,000 employees throughout the U.S. and collected more than 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews, making it one of America's largest independent workplace studies. 

The link to the original article can be found here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-diversity-2024

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit Mercury Insurance or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

