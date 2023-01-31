Newsweek Names Public Consulting Group Among Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has been named in Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, which ranks the top 1,000 large employers in the U.S. who celebrate diversity in their workforce and proactively cultivate an inclusive workplace.

"Our team is at the core of everything we do, and we value the different perspectives and backgrounds they bring to the firm," said PCG Founder, President, and CEO Bill Mosakowski. "This recognition affirms PCG's efforts to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. Our diversity fuels our ability to help our clients meet their challenges with innovation. We're committed to sustaining this momentum moving forward."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights based their scoring on a review of publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals, and an anonymous online survey of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Participants were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects, yielding feedback on 350,000 companies in total. The top 1,000 companies were included in the list.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are the core pillars of our people initiatives and have directly contributed to our strong performance and culture," said Chief People Officer Tobi Russell. "To recruit and retain the right people, we aim to create a workplace environment where people feel respected, valued, and completely themselves."

