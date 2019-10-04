Newsweek names Seven CareOne Facilities as Top Nursing Home

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOne , a premier family-owned healthcare company with facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, announced seven CareOne Massachusetts locations have been named a Top Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report. Newsweek partnered with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of Best Nursing Homes and analyzed over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide.

Known as an exceptional provider of long-term care, post-acute rehabilitation, assisted living, Alzheimer's and memory care, respite care, and LTACH services, CareOne is excited to receive this prestigious award. The "Best of" category includes CareOne at Holyoke , CareOne at Millbury , CareOne at Lowell , CareOne at Lexington , CareOne at Essex Park , CareOne at Newton , and CareOne at Weymouth .

For more than 20 years CareOne has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient and resident are met or exceeded. For more information about CareOne, please visit www.ma.CareOne.com for more details about this award.

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 55 centers across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

SOURCE CareOne Management

