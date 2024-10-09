Newsweek Names Southwest Gas a World's Most Trustworthy Company

The natural gas utility has been globally recognized for two years in a row based on investor, consumer, and employee trust

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), was recently recognized by Newsweek on their list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data. The list recognized the top 1,000 most trustworthy companies worldwide, spanning 23 industries and 20 countries. Southwest Gas was recognized as a top performer, earning a place in the top 2% among publicly listed companies on various stock exchanges worldwide.

"Our Company's mission to safely provide reliable and affordable energy service reflects a commitment to our customers to enrich their lives and make a positive impact in our communities," said Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings & CEO of Southwest Gas Corporation. "This recognition and the incredible trust placed in us as an energy service provider of choice is a testament to our employees' dedication to serving our customers with excellence and working together to better our communities."

Newsweek's list recognizes companies that have earned the confidence of consumers, investors, and employees by producing quality services, paying employees fair wages, and appointing effective leaders. The ranking is based on an independent survey of over 70,000 participants and 230,000 evaluations from customers, investors, and employees.

Newsweek's list was published on September 4th. For award information, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2024

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America.

