Newsweek Names Umpqua Bank One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for Second Year in a Row

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) has been named to Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the second year in a row, ranking ninth in the bank category for 2024. The award, presented and announced on March 27th by Newsweek and industry ranking provider Statista Inc., is based on a comprehensive evaluation of customer, investor and employee trust.

"We strive every day to build a culture that supports and develops talented associates who deliver exceptional service for our customers and strong returns for our shareholders," said Clint Stein, CEO of Umpqua Bank. "Being named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies is testament to the enduring strength and stability of our franchise, and Umpqua Bank's continued commitment to the success and prosperity of those we serve."

Newsweek and Statista use a comprehensive methodology to compile the annual America's Most Trustworthy Companies list, including a detailed review of all companies headquartered in the United States with revenue of more than $500 million. Results are based on an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know. A total of 97,000 evaluations of companies were submitted. Additionally, Newsweek and Statista studied the reputation of companies across various online media platforms and forums based on the sentiment of the coverage.

In 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West. The company now serves a growing customer base across eight states and most of the major metropolitan areas in the western U.S.

The America's Most Trustworthy Companies list can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

