Newsweek Names Vaco to Its First-Ever List of America's Most Admired Workplaces

The list highlights Vaco as a company that job seekers aspire to join and where current employees enjoy working.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading global talent solutions firm, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2025. The inaugural list distinguishes companies that set the standard for what it means to be an admired employer, from fostering innovation and cultivating professional growth to championing work-life balance. Factors such as corporate culture, work-life balance and career opportunities were evaluated, resulting in a list that comprises 400 companies across dozens of industries.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces," said Kevin Witt, President of Vaco. "At Vaco, our people and our culture are at the heart of everything we do. This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the viewpoints of our current team, as well as those who are interested in working at Vaco. As we continue to grow and scale our services, we remain committed to being a workplace where people trust one another and love what they do, and where our shared values drive our clients' success."

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights to conduct a comprehensive large-scale online survey to review employers across eight categories. They interviewed more than 250,000 U.S. employees and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews. Participants were recruited through multiple online access panels and interviewed anonymously to ensure impartial feedback about employers. The study also encompassed the assessment of publicly accessible data to identify and document more than 15 key performance indicators. These KPIs included metrics such as reviews and insights gathered from online platforms and social media.

More than 168,000 of the interviewed employees also answered the question: "For which employer would you love to work?" Interviewed employees could choose their current employer, which accounted towards an Inspirational Factor, and companies they admire and would love to work for in the future scored towards the Aspirational Factor. The ranking is based on the company's score in three areas: Inspirational Factor, Aspirational Factor and Overall Company Performance.

Vaco has previously been named to Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Remote Work and One of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2023.

About Vaco

The speed of change requires the talent of people. Vaco solves for both. With expertise in accounting and finance, IT and digital, and HR and operations, Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to clients by providing contract staffing, managed services, direct-hire staffing and executive search services. In addition to Vaco, the Vaco Holdings collective of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; Focus Search Partners, a retained and interim executive search practice; and BUILT, a digital solutions company specializing in software, cloud, data and AI solutions. In addition to being named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 17 years, Vaco was also named to Forbes' 2018-2024 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms as well as the 2017-2024 lists of Largest Staffing Firms Globally by Staffing Industry Analysts. Vaco annually ranks as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For. For more information, visit vaco.com.

