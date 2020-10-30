Newsweek Names Westwind Recovery One Of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020

Newsweek , which has covered all aspects of Health Care in its 90 years of journalism, recognizes that more than 20 million Americans struggle with alcohol or drug abuse, and that finding truly helpful treatment can be an enormous challenge. In addition to accreditation by SAMHSA, the survey relied on peer-to-peer review by thousands of medical experts, therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration, and staff, who participated in surveys to select the leading facilities in each state.

Zachary Ament and Justin White, Co-CEOs of Westwind Recovery, acknowledged that with so many choices for recovery centers, independent reports such as "Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020" are increasingly important in helping clients make educated choices.

"All of us at Westwind Recovery are honored to be included in Newsweek's prestigious ranking of treatment centers across the U.S.," commented Zachary Ament. "We're very proud of our unique approach to recovery, using dual diagnosis and holistic and alternative therapies. We create a fun environment so that clients can get proper clinical direction, uncover issues deep within, do the work to learn about themselves, and grow from the inside out."

"We believe the key to keeping clients on the right path is making recovery fun and vibrant," added Justin White. "Sobriety should not be an unappealing task that makes them feel bogged down by the day-to-day. From our outpatient facility to our numerous sober living homes throughout Los Angeles that serve a wide demographic, we celebrate recovery and teach clients how to successfully function as a sober person in real life."

Westwind Recovery is one of Los Angeles' leading addiction and mental health treatment organizations, incorporating inpatient substance abuse recovery centers, outpatient therapy, and sober living spaces. Their mission is to make recovery achievable for everybody with the help of their staff and supportive community, and they believe the key to keeping clients on the path to wellness is making recovery fun and vibrant. LGBTQ+ friendly and welcoming to all, Westwind Recovery promotes joy on the road to recovery.

