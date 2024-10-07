Newsweek Ranks Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities Among America's Best Nursing Homes

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities are ranked #1 in Alameda County and 14th in California, among nursing homes with more than 150 beds. That's according to Newsweek's 2025 ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes.

Newsweek's Best Nursing Homes

Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities include Park Bridge Rehabilitation and Wellness, Alameda Hospital Sub-Acute Unit, and South Shore Rehabilitation and Wellness in Alameda, CA. They are part of Alameda Health System (AHS), the public safety-net health system, integrated health care provider, and medical training institution in Alameda County.

"I'm grateful to our wonderful team members who care for our residents like they would their own loved ones," said Richard Espinoza, chief administrative officer of post-acute services at AHS. "Congratulations for this achievement and recognition of your compassion and commitment to the wellbeing of all the residents in our care."

Newsweek's annual ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes is designed to guide families in their search for high-quality, long-term care options. It is developed in partnership with Statista, a global leader in data and market analysis. This year's list was compiled based on an analysis of more than 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The rankings were determined by evaluating nursing homes across four key pillars, including performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations, and resident satisfaction.

"I'm proud that Alameda Health System serves all in our community regardless of our patient's and resident's ability to pay for services. Newsweek's national ranking illustrates what we at Alameda Health System already know: the public safety-net health system not only provides accessible health care, we also provide exceptionally good health care," said James Jackson, CEO of AHS.

According to Statista, the median monthly cost of a private room in a nursing home is more than $13,000— a prohibitively expensive burden for most families. AHS has four skilled nursing facilities that provide long-term or temporary residence for patients undergoing medically necessary rehabilitation treatment. All four facilities serve the safety-net communities in Alameda County with standards of care that are on par with the best nursing homes in the country.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

