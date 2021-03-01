Newsweek Ranks Kirkland's Loyalty Program No. 1 Among U.S. Home Decor Retailers

Kirkland's K-club received the highest marks of any retailer in its category. K-club was redesigned in Q3 of 2020 to reward loyal consumers with an engaging program that now boasts over 15 million members.

"When we set out to redesign our K-club Loyalty Program in 2020, our main focus was keeping our K-club members top of mind. Our new model rewards them for shopping with us, as well as interacting with Kirkland's across channels, allowing us to foster stronger, lasting relationships with our customers," said Kirkland's Director of Customer Relationship Management & Analytics Nate Pretzlaf. "Being ranked as Newsweek's No. 1 home goods & decor loyalty program is yet another indication of how well K-club is resonating with our customers. It is a true testament to the remarkable work of our team members and our partner Kognitiv Corporation to serve our members."

K-club program benefits include:

Points on every purchase to redeem for valuable rewards

Birthday surprises

Special offers, bonus days, annual bonuses and exclusive access

Monthly $500 sweepstakes entry

sweepstakes entry VIP shopping hours

To learn more about Kirkland's K-club or to sign up, go to www.kirklands.com.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a specialty retailer of home decor in the United States, currently operating 372 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday decor, furniture, wall decor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a Southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the company to develop a loyal customer base. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

Contact:

Pamela Hughes or Ashley Lennington

[email protected] or [email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Kirkland’s

Related Links

http://www.kirklands.com

