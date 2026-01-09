Newsweek Ranks Mary Free Bed at Home Among America's Best Home Health Agencies 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Free Bed at Home is proud to be named among America's Best Home Health Agencies for 2026 by Newsweek and Statista. Ranked fifth in the state of Michigan, and first in West Michigan, this prestigious recognition places Mary Free Bed at Home among the top 300 home health providers nationwide, selected from more than 10,000 agencies across the country.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Newsweek," said Trey Kubizna, Vice President of Operations, Mary Free Bed at Home. "This honor is a testament to the compassion and expertise of our entire team. Every day, our care team goes above and beyond to provide the highest standard of care to our patients and we are thrilled to be counted among the best in the country."

Home health agencies play a vital role in the healthcare system, delivering skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as medical social services, to patients in their homes, with the added support of home health aides who assist with personal care and daily living needs.

"This new ranking provides families with a trusted resource for identifying high-quality home health providers at a time when safety, independence, and reliable care matter most," said Alexis Kayser, heath care editor at Newsweek. "The agencies on this list have demonstrated excellence in clinical outcomes, patient experience, and overall service."

The America's Best Home Health Agencies 2026 list, developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, recognizes 300 outstanding agencies nationwide based on four key data sources:

Quality metrics data for home health agencies published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Peer recommendations collected through a national online survey of home health professionals and administrators

Results from patient experience surveys sourced through Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS)

Accreditation data from The Joint Commission (TJC), Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), and Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

Together, these four pillars reflect the highest standards in clinical outcomes, safety, patient satisfaction, and professional reputation.

"This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of our dedicated team, from clinicians in the field to support staff in our offices," said Kubizna. "Through robust quality review processes, patient experience initiatives, and safety programs, we remain focused on delivering exceptional care in the home. This national honor underscores the professionalism, compassion, and clinical excellence that Mary Free Bed at Home brings to patients and families every day."

To view the full list of America's Best Home Health Agencies 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-home-health-agencies-2026

About Mary Free Bed at Home

Mary Free Bed at Home provides comprehensive, home-based rehabilitation and clinical care as a vital service line within the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation continuum of care, a nationally recognized leader in rehabilitation. The program delivers therapy, skilled nursing, aide support, and care coordination to help patients rebuild strength and regain independence at home. Mary Free Bed at Home cares for patients alongside many healthcare system partners throughout Western Michigan, extending seamless, high-quality care into the communities we serve. For more information visit Mary Free Bed at Home.

About Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is a not-for-profit, internationally accredited, and nationally recognized leader in rehabilitation. What started with a single hospital bed in 1891 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has grown to a rehabilitation system with more than 2,500 staff at over 60 locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Virginia. Last year, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation restored hope and freedom through rehabilitation for 110,000 kids and adults. With more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs and an exclusive focus on rehabilitation, Mary Free Bed's specialized teams help patients achieve extraordinary clinical results. U.S. News & World Report ranks Mary Free Bed as a national Best Rehabilitation Hospital for 2025-26. For more information visit www.maryfreebed.com.

SOURCE Mary Free Bed at Home