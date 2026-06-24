NEWSWEEK RANKS SUBARU AMONG AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING FOR 2026

Automaker credits Subaru of Indiana Automotive for earning the recognition for the second year in a row

CAMDEN, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026 list for the second consecutive year. The automaker noted that the recognition reflects the contributions of Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana, where approximately 50 percent of Subaru vehicles sold in the United States are assembled. The manufacturing ranking highlights forward-thinking employers that balance high-tech innovation with a human-first culture.

With our colleagues at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, we are working to maintaining a strong and supportive workplace. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026 list for the second consecutive year, noting that the recognition reflects the contributions of Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana, where approximately 50 percent of Subaru vehicles sold in the United States are assembled.

This recognition follows Newsweek's recent announcement naming Subaru to its Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level and Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being lists. Together, these honors reflect the automaker's continued dedication to fostering a supportive workplace environment that prioritizes employee well-being and growth at every stage of their careers.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Together with our colleagues at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, we are working hard to ensure our employees have the resources, opportunities, and company culture they need to thrive, all rooted in the Subaru Love Promise®. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong and supportive environment as workplace innovations continue to evolve."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group developed these rankings based on a combination of methods, including analysis of publicly available data, large-scale confidential employee surveys, independent research, and third-party data.

For more information about Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing List, please visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-in-manufacturing-2026.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Subaru of Indiana Automotive

Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (SIA), part of the Subaru family of companies, is home of U.S. production for the Ascent, Crosstrek, and Forester models. SIA employs about 6,500 associates who are committed to quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit subaru-sia.com.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.