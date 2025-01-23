Newsweek recognizes Covenant High Plains Surgery Center as a top Ambulatory Surgery Center for fourth year in a row

Lubbock–area surgery center again ranked #1 in West Texas and among the top nationally in

Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is the highest-rated center in West Texas for a fourth year in a row, ranking among the top of the over 5,000 Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide analyzed by Newsweek and global research firm Statista for their honors list, America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2025. The factors analyzed included quality of care, reputation, patient experience, and accreditation data.

Clinical Director Deidre Frizzell, RN, BSN expressed her appreciation, "It is an honor and a privilege serving our patients from Lubbock and the surrounding communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide them with exceptional care."

CHPSC is the first in the region to perform robotic surgery with the Intuitive da Vinci X system, and its sister facility is the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the Stryker Mako® surgical robot. It is also one of only a dozen ASCs in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence accreditation in bariatric (weight loss) surgery, Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation, Aetna Institute of Quality, and Optum Center of Excellence recognition, as well as being named Surgical Quality Partner by the American College of Surgeons.

"We are pleased to be ranked among the best surgery centers in America by Newsweek for a fourth year," added CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado. "Our staff, surgeons, anesthesiologists and CRNAs work in close harmony to deliver outstanding results, and we welcome this acknowledgement of their dedication."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is a joint venture of Covenant Health System, SCA, and 40 physician partners. CHPSC operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC runs 15 operating and procedure rooms with more than 70 physicians on staff. CHPSC features advanced and minimally-invasive surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

