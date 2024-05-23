Newsweek Recognizes DPR Construction as a Greatest Workplace for Mental Wellbeing

Company's Commitment, Including Dedicated Employee Resource Group and Custom Programming for Craft Workforce, Aims to Change the Way the Construction Industry Supports Employees

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing . This recognition is presented by Newsweek and data researcher Plant-A.

"Mental health hasn't always been part of the conversation in construction, but we want to change that," said Renee Stokman, DPR Leadership Team member and mental health champion. "For people to be empowered to make their wellbeing a priority, they need to understand their mental and physical health and know the ways they can take care of themselves. We also want to be sure our teammates have the resources they need to take action and communicate when someone is struggling."

DPR offers its employees a variety of innovative mental health resources, including:

A pilot program for craftspeople focused on understanding what mental health is, how to talk about it and how to take action to improve it

A dedicated Mental Health Employee Resource Group

Workshops focused on building resilience, starting mental health conversations and exploring the link between social connectedness and mental health

Suicide prevention and mental health first aider training

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control shows construction has one of the highest suicide rates among workers in America, heightening the need for construction firms to take action to support employees. That's why DPR has joined a larger consortium of firms partnering with the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention to create a pathways model for the industry.

"We are focused on creating an environment where our people are comfortable talking about their mental and physical wellbeing," Stokman added. "We're actively working to build belonging, help our teammates create social connections and fulfill our promise to deliver an inclusive and supportive employee experience.''

In addition to DPR's custom programming, the company also provides free access to confidential counseling, flexibility for time off and best-in-class physical and telemedicine benefits as part of its benefits package.

People interested in working at DPR can explore benefits and current job openings on DPR's website.

About Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing

To determine the list, Newsweek and Plant-A conducted an assessment of public data, solicited feedback from HR executives at companies with more than 1,000 employees and an anonymized panel of HR professionals to identify employee-satisfaction drivers, and conducted large-scale confidential online surveys of more than 250,000 employees working for U.S. companies.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction