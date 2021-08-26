Newsweek Recognizes Recovery Centers of America Capital Region as a Top Addiction Treatment Provider in Maryland

RCA Capital Region is part of a national network of world class substance use disorder treatment facilities in Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, and Illinois. This is the second consecutive year that Recovery Centers of America Capital Region has received the prestigious Newsweek designation.

Domenica Personti, the interim CEO of RCA Capital Region, who has also served as CEO at RCA's other inpatient facility in Earleville, MD, RCA at Bracebridge Hall, said that the expertise and dedication of the Capital Region treatment team are key ingredients in the facility's success with patients.

"The clinicians and staff here are saving lives every day and I'm so proud that the entire team has been recognized for their hard work amidst the challenging conditions of the global pandemic. We are privileged that our patients continue to honor us by choosing to get well here at RCA Capital Region," said Personti.

RCA Capital Region provides patients with innovative specialty programs which assist the team in reaching patient's individualized needs — which Personti says is part of treatment success. These specialty programs include PRISE, for patients who have multiple treatment episodes, a program for the LGBTQIA+ community, and a specialized program for those who have experienced trauma called Breaking Free.

Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 distinguishes the best treatment facilities in the top 25 states with the most treatment facilities using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Recovery Centers of America Capital Region was recognized among Maryland's top facilities "based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition" according to Newsweek. Recovery Centers of America at Danvers was also named in the 2021 America's Best rankings in Newsweek. Both facilities, as well as RCA at Westminster and RCA at Bracebridge Hall, were named as 2020 top treatment facilities additionally.

The rankings were performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a market leading statistics data and industry ranking company. Newsweek and Statista employed a comprehensive methodology in evaluating selected addiction treatment centers which included a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and an accreditation score by SAMHSA.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all state and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients are tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff are routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile. Virginia-based GENETWORx Laboratories, a subsidiary of Recovery Centers of America, is a CLIA and CAP-certified molecular diagnostic laboratory.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has ten inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

For media interviews, please contact Terri C. Malenfant at [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCACapitalRegion/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/channel/

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

recoverycentersofamerica.com

