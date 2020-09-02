Newsweek Recognizes WhiteSands Treatment Center as Best Addiction Treatment Center in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Sands Treatment Center ("WhiteSands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment services, announced today that its Plant City facility has earned the #1 ranking on Newsweek's 2020 list of Best Addiction Treatment Centers in Florida. WhiteSands' Fort Myers facility was ranked #4 on the list, which highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition.

The rankings are informed by a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators, and reflect each facility's reputation and level of accreditation. The survey, conducted and analyzed by global research firm Statista Inc., asked respondents to evaluate addiction treatment facilities based on the quality of care, the service, the follow-up care and accommodations and amenities.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from Newsweek," says Garry Jonas, founder and CEO of WhiteSands. "At WhiteSands, our patient philosophy has always been to provide comprehensive, personalized care in a comfortable environment featuring state-of-the-art facilities – with the belief that a comfortable guest makes for a successful patient. Earning the top-spot on Newsweek's list of best addiction treatment centers in the state is an important piece of external validation for this approach."

Founded in 2014, WhiteSands is one of the largest private insurance treatment centers in America, with three inpatient and 18 outpatient centers, all accredited by the Joint Commission and LegitScript-certified, located throughout Central and Southwest Florida. Providing care for more than 2,000 patients annually, WhiteSands is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers.

About WhiteSands Treatment Center

With a commitment to the highest standards of patient care, safety and comfort, WhiteSands has successfully treated more than 10,000 Americans suffering from substance use conditions since its founding in 2014.

