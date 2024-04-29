Newsweek Selects Caristo Diagnostics as One of World's Best Digital Health Companies

OXFORD, England, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a leading cardiac disease diagnostics company, has been named by Newsweek as one of World's Best Digital Health Companies in diagnostics.

Newsweek's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Digital Health Companies includes 400 companies in seven segments including diagnostics, health records, medical management and telehealth. The ranking is based on in-depth analysis of thousands of companies' financial performance and traffic data for websites and apps. In addition, market intelligence company Holon IQ provided data on the impact of companies' innovations and the expertise of their leadership.

"Caristo is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies. This recognition validates the importance of Caristo's CaRi-Heart® innovation as it for the first time gives healthcare professionals the ability to measure inflammation in the heart," said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo. "This recognition also speaks to the dedication and ingenuity of our team as well as our scientific, clinical and pharmaceutical industry partners around the world, who continuously push the boundaries to seek more effective ways to prevent, diagnose and treat coronary artery diseases."

Caristo's patented CaRi-Heart technology marks a novel scientific breakthrough that is radically transforming the traditional approach to heart disease prediction, prevention and management. The technology applies advanced AI algorithms to routine coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) scans to visualize and quantify coronary inflammation, the otherwise invisible disease responsible for many fatal heart attacks and strokes. The CaRi-Heart technology has been shown to predict fatal and non-fatal cardiac events independently from routine clinical risk scores and standard CCTA interpretation, and can significantly impact treatment for coronary artery disease by transforming risk stratification and management of patients. Since 2018, exceptional validation results showing the CaRi-Heart technology's ability to aid the prediction of heart attacks have been published in leading medical journals including the Lancet, JACC, European Heart Journal, and Cardiovascular Research .

The CaRi-Heart® technology is in clinical use in the UK, European Union and Australia.

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website , LinkedIn and X .

