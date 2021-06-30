Newsweek Supports Unified ID 2.0 Initiative

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek, the premier news magazine and website with an 85+ year history, has announced that they will support Unified ID 2.0, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookie-less media, allowing the publisher to prioritize the privacy of their readers and simultaneously provide relevant advertising. Newsweek joins a long list of globally recognized companies like Oracle, The Washington Post, Nielsen and others in supporting Unified ID 2.0 as a first-party data solution. Unified ID 2.0 empowers publishers to pseudonymize their first-party customer data, measure their media investments without third-party cookies, and support advertisers' abilities to optimize their targeted reach.

"In light of the new, cookie-less digital landscape, Unified ID 2.0 puts consumers in the driver's seat, creating a more personalized and privacy-conscious experience for consumers, and falls squarely in line with our editorial mission of maintaining their trust," said Alvaro Palacio, COO and CFO, Newsweek. "Unified ID 2.0 is leading the field in this data transition, creating an opportunity for a symbiotic relationship between customers, publishers and the ad industry that aims to address privacy concerns, show audiences relatable advertising, and foster financial growth for media companies."

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 provides an alternative to third-party cookies in the form of an anonymized identifier tied to encrypted email addresses. The Unified ID 2.0 code has been transferred to IAB's Tech Lab to be open sourced, which will allow the digital framework to be used by any party seeking to use data in privacy-conscious manner. The initiative has already gained rapid support across the advertising world, among publishers, media buyers and technology providers.

"The future of the open internet depends on identity solutions that aim to maintain user privacy, and we are thrilled that Newsweek joins the ranks of companies willing to take this critical step forward," said JoAnna Foyle, SVP, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "Together, we are all creating a healthier online ecosystem that allows for industries to thrive without exploiting the customers they depend on. We're excited to see Unified ID 2.0 adoption continue to scale and grow around the world."

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is a soon-to-be open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.

